When it comes to your workshop, you want to have all of the parts necessary to handle any type of task. The workbench, the tool box, ladders and stools are all parts of most people’s workshops. Whether you’re in your garage or basement, it’s important to set it up properly, so you don’t have to rearrange everything if you need to add a new machine or part later on. When you’re getting your workbench ready, you should add a bench vise to it. There are plenty of times that you’ll need to clamp something down when you’re working on it and you don’t have a third hand to grab it with. Having the ability to keep something locked in so it won’t move is vital, especially when you’re working with small parts or hard metal. We’ve identified some of our favorite vises below for you to check out if you’re getting ready to put together a workshop in your home. It can’t hurt to have one of these three, so take a look and be careful when you’re in there tinkering around.

Best Five-Inch Vise

Being able to open up a decent amount of space is important when you’re dealing with thicker pieces of equipment. With the help of the Olympia Tool Bench Vise 38-605, you’ll be able to open the jaws up to five inches. This vise has a reinforced, four-lug base to keep it firmly in place wherever you set it up. The polished anvil and anvil horn are meant for shaping and it has a swivel lock lever. It also features permanent pipe jaws, replaceable hardened steel jaw faces and a machined spindle and hand. The base can swivel up to 270°, allowing you to work easier depending on what you’re working on. It has a powder coated finish that will make it last a long time and it takes very little time to attach it to your workbench. This is great for home, garage and industrial projects. Make sure you’re always using a shield or protection when you’re using this as chips, sparks and debris can cause injury. Clean the vise with a rag after every single use.

Best Smaller Vise

If you don’t need a vise as wide as the Olympia one, then maybe the Yost LV-4 Home Vise will be right for you. This is great to use for woodworking, assembly and general maintenance in your home. The jaw width of this one is 4.5″ and the jaw opening is 3″. The throat depth is 2.6″ and it can hold a pipe or tube between 0.6″ and 1.85″ in size. The sharp blue, powder coat finish makes a great addition to your basement or garage. It can swivel 240° to offer your vise and yourself more versatility when it comes to completing a job. The screw diameter is 0.6″ and the handle is 6″L x 0.4″D. It boasts 30,000 PSI of cast iron construction, meaning it’s durable and built to last. The anvil itself is 1.75″ x 2″ and the base has an improved design to limit any side to side movement. The zinc plated main screw uses an acme thread and the locking C collar provides quick engagement and disengagement of the main screw. Mounting it to the table takes 3/8″ screws.

Best Drill Press Vise

Irwin prides itself on making quality vises and the Irwin Tools Drill Press Vise 226340 is no exception. It has a slotted base for easy installation and positioning. It can be held by four screws or bolts to keep it in place. It has a 4.5″ jaw capacity which is perfect for light duty tasks. This should not be used for heavy machinery duties. The jaws are textured for secure gripping, so they’ll keep small pieces of wood or metal stationary. This vise is very lightweight and can be moved around if you need to bring a vise with you for an outdoor job or just move it somewhere else. It doesn’t take much to remove it from its positioning, but when it is locked in, it is secure. It is made from forged iron that is sturdy and just what you need when you need to bolt a drill press in. You’ll want to use four bolts to put the drill press in.