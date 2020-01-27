Leak reveals a good reason to preorder the more expensive Galaxy S20 phones

All three Galaxy S20 phones will be more expensive than what you expect, several reports claimed a few days ago — well, Samsung will launch five models, including 4G and 5G versions of the S20 and S20+, and a 5G-only S20 Ultra. If you’re already eyeing the Galaxy S20 and looking for a great deal, then you should either wait a few months for the price to drop, or preorder the most expensive models.

Previous reports said that some Galaxy S20 preorders will get free Galaxy Buds earphones, and a new press render from well-known leaker Evan Blass reveals more details about the promo.

Image Source: Twitter

According to the image above, the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will both be bundled with free wireless earphones. The best part about it is that we’re looking at the brand new Galaxy Buds+ earphones, which appeared in several leaks so far. Given that a regular pair of Galaxy Buds retails for $129, buying the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra as soon as they go on sale would effectively get you a price cut of around $129.

That’s a great deal right there, and an excellent reason to go for one of the premium Galaxy S20 phones rather than the cheapest model. You’ll probably have to act fast too, as this sort of deal might sell out quickly. Samsung offered previous bundles last year and ran out of Galaxy Buds quite fast.

It’s unclear at this time what sort of product will be bundled with the more affordable Galaxy S20, but Samsung will likely offer some kind of perks to those buyers who preorder it come February 11th.

Aside from confirming the Galaxy Buds+ offer, the leak also shows press renders of three unannounced products, including the Buds+, S20+, and S20 Ultra, and reveals color options for the Galaxy S20 handset. Moreover, the press renders also confirms more recent leaks that revealed the presumptive design of the Ultra’s rear-facing camera sensor.

The camera bump features four lenses, including a periscope camera that will deliver up to 100x zoom. What’s interesting about the camera module’s design is that the area dedicated to the periscope lens has a different color, one that matches the phone’s color. All other cameras are protected by dark glass, and the same goes for the cameras of the Galaxy S20+. This is just a design decision that has nothing to do with the camera functionality, but it’s worth noticing it nonetheless.