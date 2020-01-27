Best Shipping and Postal Scale

Heading to the post office can be a daunting task. Usually there are long lines, cranky customers waiting in those lines, and multiple people have filled out a wrong form, causing the customers behind them to be even more cranky. But something sure to get under the skin of anybody shipping a package is the surprise news that their package weighs more than they might have realized, leading to an even more expensive charge to ship it. You can avoid that terribly annoying reveal by simply purchasing a shipping and postal scale for your own home. These small units will save you time and money wherever you ship, making them perfect for both your house or office. By utilizing any of the three we’ve highlighted below, you’re sure to be happier when you’re standing in line.

Best Heavy-Duty Shipping Scale

For those who have to do a lot of shipping for the holidays or if you’re the head of a small business, getting a shipping scale that can handle heavier packages makes sense. With the Smart Weigh Digital Heavy Duty Shipping and Postal Scale, that’s exactly what you’ll be getting. This boasts a wide platform that’s sleek and easy to keep on your counter. It measures 10.6″ x 10.6″ but also has long, extendable cord that allows users to read the package weight easily, without it mattering the size. It can measure up to 440 lbs, which can be read on the LCD digital display. The minimum reading can be as small as six ounces, making it ideal for all of your shipping, weighing and measuring needs. This is crafted with a stainless steel construction and it allows you to measure it in several different measuring capacities, reading off weights in kilograms, grams, pounds or ounces. It has a tare feature, so you can weigh an empty box and then weigh it again when it’s full to determine the net contents. It has a manual and auto shut-off function to preserve battery, which it has as a backup if the USB-cord function fails. The scale is backed by a two-year warranty.

Best Value Shipping Scale

If you’re looking for an accurate reading without all the bells and whistles of other shipping scales, the ACCUTECK All-in-1 Series W-8250-50bs A-Pt 50 Digital with Ac Adapter is a solid choice. This cost-effective option can measure up to 50 lbs, with a sensitivity of 0.1 ounces, giving you accurate and incremental measurements. With a digital screen, you’ll be able to get readings in pounds and ounces, ounces, kilograms and grams, or grams, allowing you to properly measure exactly the weight you need. This fold up mailer reader stores easily and lets you stand the packages upright that are hard to measure. You can tare and hold with this scale and it has self-calibrating technology, so you’ll be able to get accurate measurements. This runs on three AAA batteries and also has a 5v adapter, so you can plug it in if you have an outlet near you or run it via battery power.

Best Powering Options for a Shipping Scale

No matter where you are, you’ll be able to use the Weighmax W-2809 90 Lb x 0.1 Oz Durable Stainless Steel Digital Postal Scale. This new postal scale is improved with new technology and a more solid structural build. The built-in, stainless steel platform is much more durable and easier to maintain. You can power this three different ways: with batteries, a USB cable and an AC adapter. If you are using batteries, it will shut off after 90 seconds to save power. But if you’re using the AC adapter to power it, it won’t automatically shut off. The minimum weight starts at 10 grams and can go all the way up to 90 pounds. This scale features a large, LCD display so you’ll be able to read easily what the measurements are. You can also press the hold function, and it will continue to show you the weight, even after you remove the package. There is a tare function, allowing you to zero out the number for multiple weighings. It can measure in pounds, kilogram, grams or ounces and the display is backlit to ensure it works in any environment. The weighing platform is 7.5″ x 6.5″, giving you a decent amount of space to work with.