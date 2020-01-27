Best Roaster Oven

Hosting a holiday can be an exhausting affair. If it’s going to be your first time hosting for one, you probably are starting to freak out about how exactly are you going to manage making a turkey, if it’s for Thanksgiving. If you need your oven for other dishes or you don’t have one at all, you may want to look for alternative options to get that turkey cooked. That’s where a roaster oven can come in handy. Being able to keep your food moist and cook and bake it all in one appliance is a novelty for anyone without much kitchen space. So before you start stressing about a Thanksgiving menu, take a look at any of these handpicked roaster ovens and cook with confidence.

Best Large Roaster Oven

Hosting a party for a lot of people? If you’re in need of a lot of cooking capacity, then you should opt for the Oster Roasting Oven with Self-Basting Lid 22 Qt. This roaster oven can accommodate a turkey up to 26 pounds, meaning you’ll be able to feed a whole group easily with leftovers to spare. The self-basting lid locks in the moisture and recirculates it. There are different modes that you can choose, such as baking, slow cooking or defrosting. The pan and rack that are on the inside are removable, so cleaning up is made easy. You can control the temperature between 150°F and 450°F.

Best Medium Roaster Oven

For a roaster oven that is versatile and holds a good amount of food, the Rival Roaster Oven 18-quart is a solid option. This roaster can perform a lot of different tasks such as bake, roast, warm or cook. The heat distribution is even throughout, thanks to the design and it produces moist, tender food every time. You can cook a turkey up to 22 pounds and you can remove the steel rack to make it more spacious to cook in. It also has a 300 degree range of cooking.

Best Small Roaster Oven

If space is important to you or you’re cooking for just a few people, then the Nesco 4816-14 Porcelain Roaster Oven 6 Quart can really help you. This oven can produce up to 750 Watts of cooking power and churn out delicious food. You can serve up to six people with this and it has a durable, porcelain enamel finish. The handles on the side always remain cool, so you don’t have to worry about burning yourself. It ranges from 200°F to 450°F and measures 15″ x 8.5″ x 15″, saving you some counter space.