Best Flannel Shirt or Jacket

Everybody looks good in flannel. But if you’ve either A) grown sick of your flannel lineup, or B) never owned a flannel in your life and are finally beginning to succumb to their mysterious season-changing powers, you should consider picking up a spanking new shirt. And while all flannels, from a distance, look fairly similar, this isn’t the case whatsoever. Only the best of the best flannels posses the perfect combination of comfortability, style, and of course, price. So without further ado, let’s go through some of the best flannel shirts and jackets that can change up your aesthetic, big time.

Best Flannel Shirt for Men

In terms of men’s flannels, the Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt is in a league of its own. Made of 100% cotton, this warm, comfortable flannel is perfect for the chilly fall weather. Featuring a traditional button closure and contrasting corduroy lined collar and cuffs, this stylish, yet simple shirt is a great option for casual wear. Not only is it fashionable, but it’s also functional, as it contains a left chest pocket with a pencil slot and button closure in addition to a double pleat back for ease of movement. The shirt also comes in a wide variety of colors and designs such as shale plaid, cedarwood plaid, and arrowhead heather, amongst others.

Best Flannel Shirt for Women

While men’s flannels can serve as a comfortable fit for either sex, the Dickies Women’s Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt is a great option exclusively tailored for women. This stylish flannel is made out of an imported, 100% double-brushed cotton fabric, making it extra soft and cozy — perfect for a crisp autumn night. It also features a heritage-inspired left chest pocket and a mini loop Dickies label at the bottom hem. The shirt is available in a few aesthetically pleasing color patterns — Canyon Maple/Blue Violet Plaid, Texas Topez/Aqua Glow Plaid, Black Iris/Texas Topez Plaid, and Jazzy/Coral Reef/Petunia/Aqua Glow.

Best Flannel Jacket

Last but not least, we have the flannel jacket. For those looking for a thicker, warmer flannel — hood and all — the Wrangler Authentics Men’s Long Sleeve Quilted Line Flannel Jacket with Hood is a great choice. This relaxed-fit hooded sweatshirt is made with a loose fit for unrestricted movements and is both comfortable and functional. It’s made with diamond black quilted polyester padding, a hood lined with a soft jersey knit material, and features high-quality, heavy-duty plastic buttons and a button cuff closure for long-lasting durability, warmth, and weather-tested performance.