OnePlus 8 Pro might have a feature no OnePlus phone has ever had before

Ever since its inception, OnePlus has used the same slogan with every new smartphone release: “Never Settle.”

Yet the company has always had to settle in various ways to make sure its flagship killers didn’t go over budget. The features that OnePlus famously snubbed include official waterproof ratings and wireless charging, explaining over the years that water resistance ratings add extra manufacturing costs and that wireless charging isn’t where it should be. Things might change, however, in the near future.

Forget the new hole-punch display and the 120Hz support — the OnePlus 8 Pro might be the Chinese vendor’s first phone to support wireless charging. The news comes from a Samsung leaker who posted the following concept on Twitter:

The render above isn’t a leaked OnePlus 8 marketing photo. It’s just an image Max J. created to illustrate the concept. But the point is the same: The OnePlus 8 Pro might support wireless charging. If so, it’s going to be a big deal for fans that have been asking for wireless charging on OnePlus smartphones.

That said, Max J. didn’t have actual details to share about the type of wireless charging the phone will support. It’s unclear whether OnePlus is ready to bring to the market a faster wireless charging technology, or whether the 8 Pro’s wireless charging speeds will be on par with what’s available from the iPhone or other recent Android handsets.

No, wireless charging can’t match wired charging, especially given what some smartphone makers have developed in recent years, but it’s still a very convenient feature to have. Just place a wireless charger on your desk or nightstand, and you won’t ever have to worry about running out of battery.

What’s safe to assume, however, is that the OnePlus 8 Pro will support fast wired charging, a technology that OnePlus introduced a few years ago to make up for the absence of wireless charging. OnePlus may have already detailed the OnePlus 8 Pro’s signature feature, 120Hz screen refresh, but the company has yet to reveal when the phone will be launched.