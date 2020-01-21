Best Hand Warmers for Cold Weather

Cold weather — or the cold, in general — can be deflating for some. Whether you live in a perpetually cold climate, a region that experiences all four seasons, or you’re traveling to an area that is notably cold, one must always be prepared to encounter the elements. Still, sometimes some of the highest quality winter gear can only do so much. Especially when it comes to your hands, which are very susceptible to the frigid cold. If you’re someone who doesn’t like the confined nature of gloves or they just don’t seem to do the trick, you might want to consider using hand warmers instead. They’re perfect for sports, ice skating, or even jogging in cold weather. All you have to do is, well, hold them in your hands, and you’ll feel a warm sensation that will immediately quell some of your disdain for the blistering cold. So if you’re warm-blooded and looking to keep it that way, you should certainly check out some of the best hand warmers that are on the market today. Fortunately, we compiled such a list, just for you. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Best Air-Activated Hand Warmers

For a classic pair of air-activated hand warmers, the HeatMax Hot Hands are a great choice. This particular set comes with 40 pairs, which should last you quite a while. Obviously, they’re disposal, but they don’t contain ingredients that will harm the environment, so you don’t have to feel guilty after each use. They’re filled with natural ingredients such as iron powder, water, salt, activated charcoal, and wood fiber. Compact and portable, you can use these hand warmers virtually anywhere. All you have to do is remove the warmer from the outer package, shake it, and it heats up within 15-30 minutes. You might want to get it going ahead of time to ensure it’s hot when you’re outside. And if the heat begins to decrease, you have to expose it to air, shake it again and it will be good to go. If you do opt for the bulk package, however, keep in mind that they do contain a shelf life of 3-4 years. Each individual warmer can stay hot for up to a whopping 10 hours, making these particular items great for sporting events, tailgates, and long hikes.

Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Of course, if you’re looking for something that you don’t have to dispose of after each use, you might want to opt for the OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers. Not only are these hand warmers rechargeable, but they’re ultra-durable, as they’re made out of high-tech aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material. They’re portable, compact, and smooth to the touch, so they’ll be super comfortable in your hand for extended periods of time. Featuring a 5200 mAh lithium rechargeable battery with a corresponding USB-C charging port, these warmers can be set to three different heating modes: 95-107°F, 104-118°F, and 118-131°F. It’s super intuitive to use, too; simply press the button and the heat dissipates instantly to provide you with long-lasting warmth for up to eight hours. A full charge takes up to three hours.

Best Refillable Hand Warmers

Another direction you can go in — at least in terms of reusable hand warmers — are the Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers, which use gas like a regular Zippo lighter to provide users with comforting, long-lasting heat. While they do operate like a classic Zippo lighter, there is no actual flame after you fill it with butane. Simply remove the burner, then pour the lighter fluid into the separate fill cup, which essentially acts as a funnel. Then pour the fluid from the fill cup into the warmer itself while it’s in an upright position, screw the burner back on, and put a flame to it. From there, put the warmer top back on, and you’ll have sustainable heat for 6-12 hours. The Zippo warmer is sleek, portable, and thin, allowing you to bring it anywhere without trouble. If you don’t mind the steps and always have a trusty lighter on hand, this iteration is probably your best bet.