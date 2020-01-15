Best Cat Brush for High Maintenance Cats

Any pet owner — or perhaps more specifically, any cat owner — knows the frustration of having a furry friend that leaves the remnants of their latest coat all over your home. Whether it’s your favorite black sweater or a brand new living room rug, there is no shortage of household items that have the potential to become casualties to your little guy’s unpredictable shedding. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to “stop the bleeding,” so to speak, with using a simple cat brush leading the charge. This device can help preclude excessive shedding and allow your cat to maintain a healthy, shiny coat. There’s a wide variety of cat brushes on the market today that can certainly do as such, all while preserving the integrity of your home furnishings and clothing. Plus, it’s not like you have to break the bank, either — just think of all the money you’ll be saving on lint rollers alone! So let’s take a look at some of the best cat brushes on the web right now that can help prevent household cat hair from effectively dismantling your day-to-day responsibilities.

Best Value Cat Brush

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more reliable and easy-to-use brush than the Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, a bang-for-your-buck purchase that’s guaranteed to untangle even the most matted of coats. The bristles are made of fine bent wires, which adapt to nearly any coat and provide your animal with a gentle, massage-like brushing. The design of the brush is meant to help improve blood circulation, which will ultimately help the cat maintain a shiny coat for the long haul. It’s also super easy to clean — after brushing, simply click the button at the top. The bristles will retract, leaving you just the fur to collect and throw away. And an added bonus: if you own cats AND dogs, you can use the brush and both!

Most Pet-Friendly Cat Brush

Any cat owner will tell you—some felines are more finicky than others. While the majority of cats do like a nice brushing, some can’t stand the sight of a foreign, metal-pronged object running through their coat. For cats that have brush-phobia, you might want to go with DELOMO’s Pet Grooming Glove. The latest iteration of the most pet-friendly glove on the market contains 255 silicone grooming tips that are a tad more gentle than the metal bristles you typically find on animal brushes. This essentially allows the owner to brush their cat without the animal even realizing they’re being brushed — they think they’re simply being petted! The only downside about this brush is that it’s not as strong as a classic metal bristle brush, so if your pet is badly matted, it may be a little more difficult to get their coat fully cleared up. But that’s merely a tradeoff for comfortability, considering most cats are far more receptive to this kind of brush. At the end of the day, it may take a bit longer, but your fur baby is almost guaranteed to not struggle. In fact, it’s quite the opposite—they’ll be purring from start to finish.

Most Powerful Cat Brush

Last but not least, we have the Furminator, a powerful brush with the inherent ability to “terminate” all dead and matted hair with just a few swift brushes. The Furminator is a bit more expensive than the other aforementioned brushes, but that’s simply because it packs a powerful punch. This brush is built with ultra-durable stainless steel that features patented de-shedding edges to remove loose hair without damaging your cat’s skin. A simple eject button makes it easy to dispose of your cat’s hair without getting it all over the place (Well, so long as you eject it over a garbage can, of course). The brush also comes in different iterations: short hair, long hair, and short hair (new model) and long hair (new model). The new models help to reduce hairball buildup, essentially nipping matted hair in the bud. So if you have specific needs — or your cat just requires some heavy-duty grooming — you might want to go with one of the four versions of the Furminator. Hasta La Vista, cat hair.