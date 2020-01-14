New leak confirms Galaxy S20+ is getting 120Hz display, losing headphone jack

Leaks regarding the new Samsung flagship phones have been trickling out for months, but the dam finally burst this week as the first hands-on videos and live photos made their way online. But the leaks didn’t stop there, and probably won’t until Samsung finally officially announces the new phones at its Unpacked event next month, as Max Weinbach returned to XDA-Developers on Tuesday with a new selection of details about the Galaxy S20+.

We have a good idea of what the design of the various Galaxy S20 models will look like, but some of the specs and features are still unknown. Or at least, they were, until XDA’s latest article. According to Weinbach, the display of the Galaxy S20+ will feature a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio. He wasn’t able to determine the exact size of the screen, but the Galaxy S10+ was equipped with a 6.4-inch display.

Weinbach says that even though the S20 phones might be slightly larger than their predecessors, they are also “a lot more comfortable to hold and use,” and will all have the same aspect ratio and display resolution.

The source also confirmed that the S20+ will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, just like the S10 before it. There were rumors that Samsung might switch over to an optical system, but based on their testing, this does not appear to be the case. But there is a chance the sensor in the phone was upgraded.

Perhaps the most notable discovery is the addition of a 120Hz display. There is even a submenu within the Settings app for screen refresh rate, where Galaxy S20+ users will be able to decide whether they want to always use 60Hz for “longer battery life,” or use 120Hz for “more realistic animations and smoother scrolling.” It’s worth noting that the higher refresh rate is only compatible with the FHD+ display mode, and not WQHD+.

Finally, Weinbach reports that the Galaxy S20+ is the first Galaxy S flagship to ship without a headphone jack. It was only a matter of time before Samsung joined the crowd, but Android fans will surely be sad to see it go.