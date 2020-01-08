Best Steam Mop to Clean Up Your Messes

For those of us with kids, we know they can be a handful. Even if you keep your eyes on them at all times, they’re still bound to make a mess. Knocking their food or drinks onto the floor is a classic situation that occurs in every single household. But don’t drop down onto your knees to scoop it up with paper towels. With a steam mop, you’ll be able to clean that mess up quickly and not leave your hard floor sticky or streaky. Plus, they don’t use harsh chemicals on the floor that your kids may be crawling around on. Steam mops can come in handy for any homeowner, whether it is someone with kids, a pet, or just themselves. Utilizing any of the three steam mops we’ve hand selected below will keep your floors clean of bacteria and eliminate the headache that a mess can cause. Let’s take a look at our picks.

Best Value Steam Mop

Providing a tremendous amount of cleaning power, the BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop is a terrific bang-for-your-buck purchase. This steam mop can do a lot of different things including steaming your floor, cleaning your tile and making sure your hardwood floor looks brand new. This works with the natural power of steam and eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and germs from your surface. The PowerFresh has three different levels of steam capabilities, so you can choose low, medium or high steam depending on the scenario. The smart set digital controls are easy to use and allow you to switch from one to the other levels flawlessly. If you weren’t able to get to the spill or mess before it became sticky, this mop has a flip-down scrubber that will let you power through them to wipe them up. This features swivel steering and a 23-foot power cord that makes it ready to be used in 30 seconds. It even comes with a spring breeze fragrance disc, making your home smell better than it probably did. As a reminder, each purchase of a BISSELL helps the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which saves homeless pets.

Most Versatile Steam Mop

Spills and messes aren’t just made for your floor. If you need wall tile cleaned, grout to be cleared or even clothes that need wrinkles steamed out, opt for the LIGHT N’ EASY Multifunctional Steam Mop. Not only do you receive a steam mop that works with distilled or tap water and not any chemicals, but it also has a detachable, handheld steam cleaner that is made for multiple purposes. It gives you a garment steaming head that allows you to get rid of wrinkles in your clothes, drapes, curtains and tablecloths. It also comes with a jet nozzle that lets you tackle tough and sticky messes, as well as deep clean your kitchen or bathroom. You’ll be able to use any of these functions with the three steam settings of low, medium and high. That lets you tackle all kinds of surfaces, including marble, tile, ceramic, stone, vinyl, laminate and sealed wood flooring. This features an upgraded 212°F heating system while also drying quickly. This is great for homes with babies or pets. This mop comes backed by a one-year quality assurance guarantee, so it really doesn’t hurt you to give it a try.

Easiest Steam Mop to Use

Getting your hands dirty isn’t the point of using a steam mop. It’s actually the opposite, as you’re trying to clean up messes, not create more. If you pick up the Shark Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop, you won’t need to touch the dirt. You won’t actually need to touch the patented Dirt Grip Pad either before or after you clean, as with the press of a button, it will attach or detach. You will be able to wring it out with the touch of a button as well. The Direct Steam Channeling distributes steam evenly through the pocket of the pad, creating an ultra-wide zone for the Dirt Grip Pads to absorb and trap dirt. The Dirt Grip Pads are dual-sided and washable. You can use the Steam Blaster on the really hard stains, as it will produce a powerful blast of steam to target the toughest messes. The water tank holds 220mL and has three different settings of steam control. You’ll have clean floors in no time.