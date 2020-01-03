Much of the chatter surrounding Netflix during the second half of the year last year was focused on how much new competition was coming. Now that Disney+ and Apple TV+ have both launched, however, it’s pretty safe to say that all the doomsday prepping was ridiculous. Yes, Disney+ is an awesome service that’s packed full of popular content. But at $6.99 per month or even less with an annual subscription, it’s supplemental to Netflix subscribers, if anything. And as for Apple’s new streaming service, well, we’ll just say that Netflix executives probably aren’t losing any sleep over it at this point. Instead, Netflix is just marching on, doing what it does best: Releasing awesome new original movies and shows each month, and peppering in popular content from third-party studios here and there.

December was a pretty huge month for Netflix where original content is concerned. The biggest news was obviously the premiere of The Witcher, a new fantasy series based on the books of the same name. The show’s release was a huge success for Netflix, and it’s currently one of the company’s top-rated original series of all time. Other big releases last month include Michael Bay’s movie 6 Underground, as well as new seasons of You, Fuller House, Lost In Space, Magic for Humans, and more. Check out all of Netflix’s original releases from last month right here in our December roundup.

December was big indeed, but now it’s time to turn our attention to January — and holy cow, the New Year is off to a strong start at Netflix. January 1st marked the arrival of a new Netflix original series called Messiah that was created by Michael Petroni and directed by James McTeigue, who is perhaps best known for directing V for Vendetta. We’re already a little more than halfway through the season and it is truly tremendous. If Messiah isn’t already on your radar, it needs to be.

Other big releases in January from Netflix’s stable of original content include a new season of Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3, and the final season of The Ranch. And perhaps biggest of all, the second part of Bojack Horseman season 6 hits Netflix at the end of the month, and it continues to be one of the company’s most lauded shows. There’s plenty more in store for Netflix subscribers this month, and you’ll find the full slate of original series and movie releases below. And if you want to see everything Netflix will release next month including content from third-party studios, check out this post.

Streaming January 1st

Streaming January 2nd

Streaming January 3rd

Streaming January 4th

Streaming January 8th

Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 10th

Streaming January 13th

The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 14th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 15th

Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 16th

NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming January 17th

Streaming January 20th

Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 21st

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 22nd

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 23rd

Streaming January 24th

A Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 26th

Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 28th

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 29th

Streaming January 30th

Streaming January 31st