New leak reveals the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature Super Fast Charging

We’re less than a week into the new year, but the deluge of new phones has already begun. On Friday, Samsung announced the long-awaited (and frequently leaked) Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, both of which will be on display at CES 2020 next week. But those aren’t the only new phones we’re going to see from Samsung at CES this year, as the company’s next foldable smartphone is expected to be unveiled as well.

Earlier this week, Yonhap News Agency reported that a new foldable phone from Samsung may launch ahead of the Galaxy S11 series (or Galaxy S20, as recent rumors have suggested it will be called). Now, just a few days later, we might have gotten our first confirmation of an exciting feature that will ship with the Galaxy Fold 2.

XDA-Developers dug into the APK (Android application package) of the recent One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy Note 9 and found several interesting tidbits hidden within. Last year, an APK helped to spoil many of the camera features of the Galaxy S10 ahead of its launch, and now the One UI 2.0 APK seems to have revealed that the 2020 Galaxy Fold (which carries the codename “Bloom”) will support Super Fast Charging.

There is apparently a file within the APK titled “bloom_front_charging_effect_superfast,” which is an animation that will play when the phone is charging. If the phone does indeed support Super Fast Charging, the charging should top out at 45W, which would be hugely important if the battery is as small as rumors have suggested it will be. There should be two batteries in the 2020 Fold, but one is expected to be just 900mAh.