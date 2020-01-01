The 10 best movies and shows coming to Netflix in January 2020

For the first time in several months, I struggled to fit everything I wanted to fit in this list. January is absolutely packed with great content, which hasn’t always been the case in recent months. Personally, I’m most excited about the final eight episodes of BoJack Horseman, which remains the best show that Netflix has ever produced. The first half of the season ended on a cliffhanger, and I can’t wait to see how the team wraps the story up.

Speaking of Netflix originals, we’re also getting the final season of Anne with an E, the second season of Sex Education, and the third part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Needless to say, it’s going to be a busy month for Netflix originals, so good luck bingeing everything the service has to offer in January.

The biggest struggle was fitting all of the third-party content on here, but if you’re looking to get your fill of Leonardo DiCaprio, Inception and Catch Me If You Can should get the job done this month:

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be getting rid of.