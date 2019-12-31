Best Unique Lighting to Add Some Flair to Your Home

Are you looking for that little piece of decor that will really set the room apart from the others? Maybe you’re looking for something for your kids’ rooms that is fun, whimsical and infinitely fascinating for them. No matter what the case is, you can change it up by adding some unique lighting to the room. Whether you want to put some different colored bulbs in a lamp or just are searching for a really different answer to the bland boredom of the room, there are choices out there. We’ve all seen A Christmas Story with the leg lamp that the Old Man was obsessed with. If you don’t want to get that dramatic, we’ve got some great options for you. Take a look at some of our favorite unique lighting solutions for a room to really brighten up your home.

Best Lava Lamp

There are certain things that are really noticeable when you walk into a room. One piece of decor that is sure to catch a few glimpses is a Lava Lite Original 16.3-inch Silver Base Lamp. We all know what a lava lamp looks like, but what makes this one different is the inside is actually not what it seems. The liquid inside is blue and the wax that moves up and down resembling lava is actually yellow. But because of the mixing of the colors, it appears green. It provides relaxing, soft light to soothe the room. The silver aluminum base and cap provides a sharp contrast to the light itself, making it pop even more. It measures 18.9″ x 6.1″ x 6.1″ and includes a 40 Watt light bulb. It plugs into a 120 Volt wall power outlet. It only weighs six pounds, so it’s safe to put on just about any table or surface where you might want to put one.

Best Night Light

There aren’t many topics more interesting than space. There is so much we don’t know about the infiniteness and vastness of it. For kids who are fascinated by it, help expand their knowledge with the ELMCHEE Star Night Light for Kids. This night light is a multi-faceted tool, as it can be used as a night light with the shades on or as a projector without it. It comes with three different shades: magical universe, starry star, and happy birthday, allowing you and your kids to change it up whenever you want to. The voluminous light will spread onto the wall or ceiling and if you press the B button for three seconds, the light will rotate. So you’ll all be able to enjoy the swirling stars and looks at planets from wherever you are in the room. It also has six different lighting effects, meaning you can have it show up in colors like white, blue or yellow or in modes such as sequential, combination or slow fade. This light can be changed many different ways, always keeping the room from looking the same way. It can either be powered by AA batteries or by a USB connection. It comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, or you’ll get your money back. But from what we’ve seen, you won’t need to send it back.

Best Plasma Ball

Even more exotic than the lava lamp, the Katzco Plasma Ball will really light up the room. Similar to something you may have seen in science class, this kind of ball creates a great atmosphere in the bedroom, living room or study. It has two different modes, as you’ll be able to set it to react to your touch and sound or provide a touch-sensitive show with multi-colored lights. Shocks of light will zoom all over the ball whenever you touch it and the different reds, purples, pinks and blues will surprise you as well as amaze you. If the sound setting is on, it will react to your voice and produce waves of light inside. It is powered by a six-foot plug and cord, so it can stretch to pretty much any outlet in the room. It is 22″ tall and only weighs just over one pound, so it’s meant for use by anyone.