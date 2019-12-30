Wild rumor claims Apple will announce a pricey gaming Mac next year

As far as wild Apple rumors are concerned, a new report claiming that Apple has plans to release a high-end gaming computer next year is a doozy.

The report originates from the Economic Daily News, which has something of a spotty track record when it comes to Apple rumors. The report specifically notes that Apple may launch a pricey $5,000 gaming Mac in 2020. Details are naturally quite murky, and the report isn’t even sure if this rumored Mac will come in the form of an iMac or a high-end MacBook.

The report adds that Apple will officially unveil its new Mac gaming computer at its annual WWDC event next June.

Is it hard to take this rumor seriously? Absolutely. All the same, if you would have told me 5 years ago that Apple would start producing its own TV shows or start a subscription service for exclusive mobile gaming, I would have found it just as absurd.

It’s also worth noting that developing an impressive Mac is only half the battle. Apple would also need to convince developers to take Mac gaming seriously, which would be far more challenging given that the Mac has never been viewed as a serious gaming platform by anybody. If anything, the idea typically elicits nothing but laughter from real gamers.

For as much as Apple likes to tout that innovation and attention to detail is a part of its DNA, the same cannot be said for gaming. Though the App Store helped open up a new chapter for mobile gaming, Apple never seemed ready to fully embrace gaming until recently when it introduced Apple Arcade.

Is it possible that the Apple Arcade launch underscores a newfound commitment Apple has towards gaming? Sure. But the leap from mobile gaming to a Mac capable of competing with PCs seems a bit far-fetched at this point.