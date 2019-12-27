Fresh leak confirms a stunning new smartphone design like nothing we’ve seen before

The Galaxy S11 series that’s set to launch in mid-February won’t be the only exciting flagship of early 2020. Huawei has already confirmed that the P40 series will be unveiled in March, in Paris, and the phone will be the Galaxy S11’s most important Android rival in the first half of the year. What’s interesting about Huawei’s new P40 Pro flagship is that it’s supposed to deliver a brand new design, unlike anything we’ve seen in the industry so far, and we have a new leak that seems to prove it.

Huawei teased the “never-before-seen” design a few days ago when it revealed launch plans about it, and then a prominent leaker dropped the following P40 Pro render that actually shows us what it all meant.

Image Source: @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles

Huawei apparently wants to curve the P40 Pro’s screen around all four edges to reduce the size of all four bezels. At the time, we told you that bending the top side of the screen implies that there’s not going to be a selfie cam notch at the top, so Huawei will have to either place the camera under the screen or cut a hole through it like Samsung did with the 2019 flagships.

The following render, posted on Chinese social media and retrieved by GizChina shows a screen protector for a device that could very well feature four curved edges. The way the light falls onto the surface confirms that the side edges are curved.

Image Source: Weibo via GizChina

However, the screen protector, which is labeled as a P40 Pro part, does suggest there won’t be any kind of notch at the top to accommodate the front camera. This might be an indirect confirmation that all four screen edges are curved. Moreover, we’re looking at a symmetrical bezel around the screen, which might also be perceived as a confirmation that all sides are curved.

To get back to the P40 Pro renders that leaked a few days ago, there’s one more particularity about that leaked design that the screen protector can’t exactly confirm. The four corners of the phone are all slightly raised, a design detail that’s probably meant to address durability concerns.

Even if the new leak doesn’t fully confirm the previous one, if this screen protector is real, then the P40 Pro might have one of the best all-screen designs of early 2020.