Best Candy Dish to Hold Your Favorite Sweets

If your house is anything like ours, there is a candy dish out starting in the middle of fall all throughout the rest of the year. If your house is like many grandma’s houses, there is a candy dish out all year round, usually with mints or little sweets for anyone to enjoy. The key components here are both the candy and the candy dish. For those planning on entertaining towards the end of the year, you’re going to want some candy to taste just after the meal. Everyone loves a piece of chocolate at the end of the night or some candy corn to enjoy in the fall. With a candy dish or bowl, you’re able to stay festive with the season and also offer your guests a little something to enjoy while they’re visiting. We’ve scoured the Internet in search of our favorite candy dishes and bowls and below, you can see what we’ve come up with. So sit back, pop a piece of candy into your mouth, and let’s take a look.

Best Steel Bowl

With a sharp look that will fit the aesthetic of any room, the Elegance Hammered 6-Inch Stainless Steel Bowl is right for any occasion. Not only does it look great, but, obviously, it serves a great purpose and can hold a decent amount of food. It measures 6″ x 6″ x 3″, so it can keep your candy but not take up a ton of room on either your coffee table, island or wherever you choose to place it. It has a versatile look that complements any modern or traditional setting. It is dishwasher safe and has a one-year warranty, but we doubt you’ll be unhappy with it ever. The nice thing about this bowl is that it can be used to hold just about anything. You can put fruit, candy, nuts, potpourri or even your keys in it and it’ll serve its purpose. It really is the perfect catchall for your home or a great gift.

Best Plastic Jar

For those who need a little help when it comes to self control, you’ll feel better about yourself when it’s harder to lift up a lid each time you want to grab a handful of candy. Plus, if you’re in a room with others, it’s harder to sneak some that way. The STORi 30-Ounce Premium Quality Clear Plastic Apothecary Jar is just the kind of dish you want to display your deliciousness for all your guests to see. Just like you’d see in a drug or general store, these types of jars are perfect to hold a bulk of small individual items and it’s clear so you’ll always be able to see what’s inside. This durable, acrylic jar shows your organization skills at work. It measures 6″ x 4.5″, which means it’s perfect for things like cotton swabs, cotton balls, beauty products, nuts, popcorn, candy or a bevy of other options. This is great for the bathroom, the kitchen, or any table you need to place it on. It will not shatter, even though it looks like glass.

Best Glass Bowl

For a bowl that is going to give your room some character and add a fun design to your home, try the Fred UNZIPPED Hand-Blown Glass Bowl. This glass bowl looks like an unzipped plastic bag and even has the indented crinkled sides to continue the look. It is made from hand-blown borosilicate glass that remains durable even with everyday use. Even if something spills in this bowl, you can wash it in the dishwasher, so it’s easy to take care of. It has a flat base and bottom, so it will remain stable while you’re reaching your hands in to nab some M&M’s or Skittles. It also comes in a gifting box that’s great for wrapping for someone or just for storing it for yourself. The bowl measures approximately 5″ x 5″ x 6″, providing you with a solid amount of volume to fill. There is no lead in it either, making it completely safe to store things in.