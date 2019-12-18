Sony’s brand new PS5 controller design might’ve just leaked

Over the past few weeks, Sony has announced details about the brand new PS5 controller as well as a brand new accessory for the DualShock 4. The company didn’t show the actual press renders of the DualShock 5, nor did it confirm its name, focusing instead on the gadget’s new capabilities. As for yesterday’s DualShock 4 announcement, Sony just created an accessory that adds a couple of user-customizable buttons on the back of the controller. The device is meant to work with the PS4 consoles, but that still made us wonder whether similar buttons will be built into the DualShock 5 controller. While we still have to wait for Sony to unveil the PS5 and the new controller, we have new renders for you that show what this DualShock 5 could look like.

Spoiler alert, it’ll look a lot like the DualShock 4 controller (seen in the image above) that you’ve been using for a few years now. That’s according to the renders below, created by Italian graphic designer Giuseppe Spinelli for LetsGoDigital. The renders are based on a design patent that Sony filed with the Japanese patent office in mid-November, which included eight images of the new controller. In other words, this isn’t just a concept made by a PS5 fan.

Image Source: Giuseppe Spinelli via LetsGoDigital

The controller in the image above doesn’t have any buttons on the back, but the actual controller that Sony will pair with the PS5 might still have rear buttons. On the front, we have the same button layout as the DualShock 4, which is hardly surprising.

If anything, these renders suggest the new controller might be slightly bulkier than its predecessor. Then again, the device is supposed to pack high-tech haptics that would offer an even better, more specific feedback in games than the previous model. Also, the new controller should deliver better battery life, as well as a better speaker. These components might require more internal space, which would explain the beefier body.

The same designer also rendered the PS5 dev kit that’s now confirmed (see video at the end of this post), although that’s not necessarily what the commercial PS5 will look like. The PS5 will go on sale next holiday season, with Sony expected to unveil it at a special event in February 2020.