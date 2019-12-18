We’re finally back on track after a brief hiatus, and yesterday we rounded up the seven best premium iPhone and iPad apps that were on sale for free. Definitely go back and check out that post if you missed it, because several of those apps are still free downloads right now. Once you’re done with that, come back here and you’ll find six fresh freebies all waiting to be downloaded. Hurry though, because these deals could end at any time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Evergrow

Normally $2.99.

Evergrow is a dynamic cosmic adventure featuring fresh physics-based gameplay and fluid multi-touch mechanics, where you must help a block-like lifeform grow to become as big as possible. Travel through nebulas, survive black holes, and explore a vibrant universe, all while discovering hidden treasures and uncovering ancient artifacts in this visually enticing journey of survival and growth. “A combo puzzler + shooter we couldn’t stop playing”

– Apple “A polished, clever, and surprisingly addictive physics-based puzzle game”

– Macworld “Evergrow is a wonderfully cute arcade game that deserves a spot on your iOS device”

– AppAdvice “A rather clever game of physics and survival in space”

– TouchArcade “One of the best implementations of the Taptic Engine that I’ve tried in a game”

– MacStories “A polished and challenging puzzler”

– Slide To Play “Pretty special”

– AppSpy “Fun and unique gameplay”

– GameZebo Features: • Fluid physics-based game with original multi-touch gameplay • Enticing visual design and lighting effects • Haptic Feedback support for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus • Enjoy 3D Touch support for iPhone 6s or later and iPhone 6s Plus or later • Save your game progress to iCloud. • Travel through multiple cosmic environments across a colorful universe • Have fun with the iMessage Stickers! • Original atmospheric soundtrack. Don’t forget your headphones! • Test your skills with challenging level-based goals • Visit the Workshop to trade your in-game earned coins for upgrades and new blocks • Evergrow is a premium game with no in-app purchases or ads • Universal app for iPad and iPhone

PocketMoney

Normally $3.99.

With 25 years’ history, 1 million total downloads and about ¼ of a million users worldwide, PocketMoney is one of the most used budgeting and personal financial apps in the App Store! A powerful, yet easy to use, personal finance manager, PocketMoney lets you track your income and expense, your cash flow, understand your net worth, schedule your bills, create budgets, monitor your stock portfolio and investments, show you where you spend the most, manage the accounts of a small business and improve the overall health of your finances. PocketMoney works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac OS. Here the main features:

– Unlimited number of accounts (checking, credit cards, savings, PayPal, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies, investments and more), categories and transactions

– Simple, recurring and advanced transaction’s entry process with autocomplete funcitonalities

– Multiple ways to filter, order, mark and highlight transactions

– Multiple transaction’s editing

– Manage complex account transfers and splits

– Multi-currency support

– Password protection (support regular passwords, Face ID on iOS and Touch ID)

– Create budgets to keep track of your cash flow

– Input photo receipts

– Reconcile accounts

– Apple Watch app

– Manage shared expenses

– Create tailor made reports and charts with a powerful rule engine

– Create simple and complex rules to automate the transaction input

– Monitor your stock portfolio and all your assets

– Import transactions from the following formats: QIF (Quicken), OFX, CSV, XML and JSON

– Automatic Synchronization between iPhone / iPad and Mac using iCloud or Dropbox, or your local network through an integrated web interface

– Use your own customised icons for the account

– FREE with advertising With a SILVER subscription you can in addition:

– Remove the majority of the advertising (no advertising in accounts and transactions, minor advertising only for secondary advanced features). With a GOLD subscription you can in addition:

– Remove ALL the advertising

– Use the MacOS desktop application (available on the Mac App Store)

– Enable the professional features (you can manage your small business accounts, create multiple companies, manage clients, create invoices and handle taxes creating tax reports)

– Receive advanced support

Block vs Block II

Normally $2.99.

It is the world most attractive puzzle game, many people play Block vs Block II day by day never stop. How to play this game? We are no need to explain. Everyone know it. We offer a very powerful AI player playing with you. And, Block vs Block II has WiFi PvP mode for 2 play!

You can use two phone or pad to battle.

By the way, the PvP battle is cross-platform, and it only work for two devices on same WiFi network. Five years ago, we develop a First Generation game “Block vs Block”, which has over 5 million download. This game “Block vs Block II” is improved version, we have rewritten everything. This game is using different game engine and we improve the graphic and AI. Also it allow us to add cross-platform network battle.

Live 2 Photos

Normally $1.99.

[Live 2 Photos] is the World’s first all in one tool which enables you to extract multiple still images from your Live Photo, Video, GIF and Burst Photo. * Extract multiple still images from Live Photos

* Extract multiple still images from Videos

* Extract multiple still images from Animated GIF

* Extract multiple still images from Burst Photo

* Easily get the exact moments

* Extract unlimted number of photos

* Save and share the extracted photos easily

* You can even convert the extracted photos into photo collage and slideshow If you’re Live Photo fan, you’ll love this app!

Ananda – PREMIUM

Normally $2.99.

Ananda helps you meditate, focus and relax with progressive binaural tones and high quality peaceful sounds. -Enhance your brainwaves

Choose from one of Ananda’s numerous binaural programs to focus, relax, meditate, or even to get the most out of a nap. Each program comes with binaural beats designed to help you reach a specific mood or state of mind. -Discover a new ambiance every time

Each session provides a subtly fresh, new ambiance. A unique combination of nature sounds, chants, mantras and peaceful bells is generated on top of binaural tones every time you start Ananda. -Recharge and feel good

Take a break at home, at the office, or in the subway. Even a few minutes of Ananda will get you refreshed and ready to deliver your best while staying calm and zen. Main Features – 13 Binaural programs

– Conscious Thinking

– Focus & Concentration

– Increased Attention

– Learn & Memorize

– Creativity

– Energize

– Deep Meditation

– Lucid Dreaming

– Intuition

– Relaxation

– Restorative Sleep

– Power Nap

– Wake Up – Short description and benefits of every binaural program

– High quality nature and peaceful sounds

– Choose the sounds you prefer

– Sounds are mixed together in a new way for every session

– Simple and minimalist design

– Information on brainwaves and binaural tones included in the app Download now and let us know how Ananda Meditate, Focus and Relax helps you in your daily activities.

MultiBang

Normally $3.99.

MultiBang is designed for MultiMedia Stream Capability Plus “Send” and “Receive” of your “Photos” and “Movies” from any device(Mac, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch) under WiFi or Bluetooth(if WiFi is not available). You may transfer your Favorite Movies or Videos to your Big Screen TV with AirPlay(Device), or your Speakers under the same WiFi.

