Netflix just disclosed detailed subscriber data for the first time ever

With the streaming landscape more crowded and competitive than ever, Netflix has become a bit more willing to reveal information it previously made a point of keeping secret. Indeed, it wasn’t until a few months ago that Netflix, for the first time, started to disclose the most-watched shows on its platform in a given month.

Most recently, Netflix made a new filing with the SEC where it disclosed granular data about its revenue and subscriber base on a region-to-region basis. While the streaming giant has traditionally told us how many subscribers it has in the U.S. and across the globe, we now have access to more detailed information as to how Netflix’s global subscriber base breaks down by geographic area.

As it stands now, Netflix boasts about 158 million paid subscribers across the world. Of that figure, 67.1 million reside in the US and Canada. Following closely behind, Netflix has 47.4 million subscribers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In Latin America, Netflix’s subscriber base is 29.4 million. And the company’s last geographic region — Asia-Pacific — boasts 14.5 million subscribers.

More interesting than that, though, is new information regarding how much money Netflix makes per subscriber across each geographic region.

Specifically, the average revenue for a Netflix subscriber in the US and Canada is $12.36. The average revenue for the company’s European, Middle East, and African subscribers is $10.26. Asian-Pacific subscribers, meanwhile, pay an average of $9.31 per month. And lastly, the average subscriber in Latin America pays $8.21 per month.

All that said, it’s no secret that Netflix, going forward, is laser-focused on boosting its subscriber base abroad as that represents its best opportunity for revenue growth. Indeed, the company earlier this year posted a quarterly drop in US subscribers, prompting many to speculate that Netflix’s growth domestically had perhaps reached a peak. Meanwhile, subscriber growth abroad has exploded in recent years, though as evidenced above, the revenue per subscriber payout is lower.

One of the more interesting things to keep an eye on will be whether or not the success of Disney+ will have a discernible impact on Netflix. While it’s possible Disney+ might prompt some Netflix subscribers to cancel, both services are so affordable that there’s arguably enough room in the market for both to thrive.