Insider leaks more details about the Galaxy S11’s signature feature

When the Galaxy S10 launched back in February, Samsung confirmed the three signature feature that appeared in several leaks in the months preceding the press conference. The Galaxy S10 devices feature Infinity-O displays with selfie cameras punching through the screen, in-display fingerprint sensors of the ultrasonic variety, and multi-lens camera systems on the back containing up to four distinct cameras. The Galaxy S11 will have the same general look as the S10, several leaks have said, although the hole-punch will resemble the Note 10 version. The most significant upgrade you’ll be getting next year concerns the camera experience, which is apparently going to be the Galaxy S11 only essential signature feature. And the closer we get to the rumored mid-February launch event, the more camera details we have for you.

The same insider who criticized some of the recent Galaxy S11 renders is back with more insight about the Galaxy S11’s camera design and functionality.

The leaker said on Twitter in separate posts that the Galaxy S11’s rear-facing camera system will look much cleaner than what renders had suggested:

I confirm again, the camera of the Galaxy S11+ is not so messy, so it doesn't look bad. pic.twitter.com/AxXOZFEQWF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 13, 2019

He went ahead and detailed the camera arrangement on the back, saying that the Galaxy S11+ will feature three cameras on the left side of the rectangular camera module, including an ultra-wide-angle lens, primary camera, and periscope zoom lens.

This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don't know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF. pic.twitter.com/98exPMSqgf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2019

Flanking these three sensors, there should be a flash and Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth camera, the leaker said.

In a separate tweet, Ice showed us an image of the purported periscope camera that Samsung will use for the Galaxy S11 series, which is the camera that will deliver enhanced optical zoom:

This lady is holding the periscope optical zoom camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S11+. pic.twitter.com/ZXNAJIVYGB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 14, 2019

Finally, the insider also posted a somewhat cryptic tweet that reveals some of the specs of the Galaxy S11+ camera:

S11+，108MP，9→1，12MP/2.4μm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 15, 2019

What that means is the primary camera of the Galaxy S11+ will have 108-megapixel, a detail we’ve heard before. But this is the first time we hear about how these pixels will be used. Samsung will apparently merge nine pixels into a single 2.4μm pixel, resulting in a top resolution of 12-megapixel. We’ve seen this type of technology from other smartphone makers, and the purpose of it is to improve low-light photography. Quad Pixel, for example, is a marketing term coined to describe technology that combines four pixels into a single bigger one. Other Galaxy S11 versions will likely feature the same 108-megapixel primary camera.

According to a recent leak, Samsung should unveil the Galaxy S11 during a media event on February 18th.