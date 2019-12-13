The first PlayStation 5 game was just announced

When the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch next winter, they’ll each come with a bunch of brand new games, including first-party and third-party titles that are being developed in time for the launch of the two consoles. Microsoft stole The Game Awards show the other day with an unexpected reveal. The company showed us what Project Scarlett looks like and told us what it’s called, revealing several vital details about it in the process. We also saw an exciting trailer for a game that’s in the works for Series X, but it’s not just the new Xbox that got some love during the show. While the first game announcement for PS5 can’t be as exciting as Microsoft’s surprise, we still have a trailer for you that gives us a quick look at a PS5 title.

We’re looking at Godfall, which comes from Gearbox in partnership with Counterplay Games. We’re looking at a “third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat” type of game.

According to The Verge, the game will feature solo, duo, and three-player co-op modes, and the action is set in a brand new universe. No gameplay footage was shown during the event, which is a shame, really, as it would have given us a look at the PS5’s capabilities.

The game Microsoft revealed for the Xbox Series X, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II already looks a lot more exciting, although it’s still early days for both platforms.

Godfall will be about collecting loot and weapons and supposedly slashing more rivals. We don’t have an actual launch date for it, which would probably give us a hint of when to expect the PS5 in stores, but the game will be out holiday 2020.

Godfall will be just one of the new games ready for PS5, and the console will likely support many of the games that are currently available on the PlayStation 4.