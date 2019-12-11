Netflix is kicking off 2020 with a bang, as some of its best and most popular shows will be returning next month. Not only are we getting new seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sex Education, and Grace and Frankie, but the final seasons of BoJack Horseman, Anne with an E, and The Ranch will debut in January as well.

Some other interesting additions include Dracula (a new show from the creators of Sherlock), the two best Lord of the Rings movies, the two best Naked Gun movies, both Kill Bills, an anime based on Ni No Kuni, and a new show called Messiah from the director of V for Vendetta that looks intense.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for January 2020 below:

Streaming January 1st

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Streaming January 2nd

Streaming January 3rd

Streaming January 4th

Streaming January 8th

Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 10th

Streaming January 12th

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Streaming January 13th

The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 14th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Master

Streaming January 15th

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 16th

NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME

Steve Jobs

Streaming January 17th

Streaming January 18th

The Bling Ring

Streaming January 20th

Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 21st

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 22nd

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Streaming January 23rd

Streaming January 24th

A Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 26th

Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 27th

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Streaming January 28th

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 29th

Streaming January 30th

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 31st

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in January below:

Leaving January 11th

Becoming Jane

Leaving January 12th

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

Leaving January 15th

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Leaving January 17th

Short Term 12

Leaving January 31st

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in January. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.