Jacob Siegal
December 11th, 2019 at 1:26 PM

Netflix is kicking off 2020 with a bang, as some of its best and most popular shows will be returning next month. Not only are we getting new seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sex Education, and Grace and Frankie, but the final seasons of BoJack Horseman, Anne with an E, and The Ranch will debut in January as well.

Some other interesting additions include Dracula (a new show from the creators of Sherlock), the two best Lord of the Rings movies, the two best Naked Gun movies, both Kill Bills, an anime based on Ni No Kuni, and a new show called Messiah from the director of V for Vendetta that looks intense.

Don't Miss:

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for January 2020 below:

Streaming January 1st

  • 21
  • A Cinderella Story
  • American Beauty
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chasing Amy
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Chloe
  • City of God
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Dragonheart
  • Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
  • Dragonheart: A New Beginning
  • Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Free Willy
  • Ghost Rider
  • Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM
  • Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
  • Hitch
  • Inception
  • Instructions Not Included
  • Julie & Julia
  • Kate & Leopold
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Kingpin
  • Kiss the Girls
  • Messiah NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Monster-in-Law
  • New York Minute
  • Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Patriot Games
  • Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
  • Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Spinning Out NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Strictly Ballroom
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  • The Circle NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • The Ring
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • Tremors
  • True Grit
  • Up in the Air
  • What Lies Beneath
  • Wild Wild West
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • Wyatt Earp
  • Yes Man

Streaming January 2nd

Streaming January 3rd

Streaming January 4th

Streaming January 8th

  • Cheer NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 10th

Streaming January 12th

  • Betty White: First Lady of Television

Streaming January 13th

  • The Healing Powers of Dude NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 14th

Streaming January 15th

Streaming January 16th

  • NiNoKuni NETFLIX ANIME
  • Steve Jobs

Streaming January 17th

Streaming January 18th

  • The Bling Ring

Streaming January 20th

Streaming January 21st

Streaming January 22nd

Streaming January 23rd

Streaming January 24th

Streaming January 26th

  • Vir Das: For India NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 27th

  • Country Strong
  • We Are Your Friends

Streaming January 28th

  • Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 29th

Streaming January 30th

Streaming January 31st

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in January below:

Leaving January 11th

  • Becoming Jane

Leaving January 12th

  • The Fighter
  • Maron: Season 1-4

Leaving January 15th

  • Forks Over Knives
  • The Rezort

Leaving January 17th

  • Short Term 12

Leaving January 31st

  • Æon Flux
  • American Psycho
  • Good Luck Chuck
  • Grease
  • La Reina del Sur: Season 1
  • Panic Room
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Spartacus: Blood and Sand
  • Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
  • Spartacus: Vengeance
  • Spartacus: War of the Damned
  • Zombieland

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in January. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

Image Source: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Netflix
Tags: