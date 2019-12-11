Netflix is kicking off 2020 with a bang, as some of its best and most popular shows will be returning next month. Not only are we getting new seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sex Education, and Grace and Frankie, but the final seasons of BoJack Horseman, Anne with an E, and The Ranch will debut in January as well.
Some other interesting additions include Dracula (a new show from the creators of Sherlock), the two best Lord of the Rings movies, the two best Naked Gun movies, both Kill Bills, an anime based on Ni No Kuni, and a new show called Messiah from the director of V for Vendetta that looks intense.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for January 2020 below:
Streaming January 1st
- 21
- A Cinderella Story
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Amy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- City of God
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Free Willy
- Ghost Rider
- Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hitch
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kingpin
- Kiss the Girls
- Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Patriot Games
- Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Shrek Forever After
- Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Strictly Ballroom
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Tremors
- True Grit
- Up in the Air
- What Lies Beneath
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
Streaming January 2nd
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 3rd
- Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 4th
- Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 8th
- Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 10th
- AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Evil Dead
- Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Inbestigators: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME
- Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 12th
- Betty White: First Lady of Television
Streaming January 13th
- The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 14th
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Master
Streaming January 15th
- Big Fat Liar
- Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM
- Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 16th
- NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME
- Steve Jobs
Streaming January 17th
- Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
- Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM
- Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM
- Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 18th
- The Bling Ring
Streaming January 20th
- Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 21st
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 22nd
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Playing with Fire: Season 1
Streaming January 23rd
- The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Queen
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming January 24th
- A Sun — NETFLIX FILM
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 26th
- Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 27th
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
Streaming January 28th
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 29th
- Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM
- Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 30th
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
- The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 31st
- 37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM
- American Assassin
- Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in January below:
Leaving January 11th
- Becoming Jane
Leaving January 12th
- The Fighter
- Maron: Season 1-4
Leaving January 15th
- Forks Over Knives
- The Rezort
Leaving January 17th
- Short Term 12
Leaving January 31st
- Æon Flux
- American Psycho
- Good Luck Chuck
- Grease
- La Reina del Sur: Season 1
- Panic Room
- Revolutionary Road
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Spartacus: Blood and Sand
- Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
- Spartacus: Vengeance
- Spartacus: War of the Damned
- Zombieland
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in January. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.