Disney+ digital gift cards go live right in time for Christmas

Disney+ is easily one of the hottest products of the year, with more than 10 million people having subscribed to the service in time for launch last month. Disney’s early deals certainly helped with that, although the $6.99 monthly fee is already a great deal on its own, especially when you compare it with Netflix and other video streaming option — the price is actually even lower if you buy a full year of access for $69.99. And if you were wondering whether you can actually gift people an entire year of Disney+ streaming for Christmas, the good news is that you sure can.

Disney lets you order Disney+ gifts directly from its website. All you have to do is follow the link and press the Buy Now button.

What’s great about the gift card offer is that you can actually select the date when Disney will send the gift via email to your friend or loved one.

Before you order, however, you have to make sure that the recipient doesn’t already have a Disney+ subscription on the same email address you’re sending it to, because the gift card only works for new accounts. Having to ask someone if they’re already paying for Disney+ access might ruin the surprise, although there are always creative ways to find out.

Image Source: Disney

You should also know that what you’re buying is one full year of Disney+ access, which means the recipient can’t go for anything else, like the ESPN+ bundle instead. Also, the gift is valid only for US residents. That means Canadian and Dutch Disney+ users can’t take advantage of the same gifting option to surprise their fans. Nor will Americans be able to send Disney+ gifts to friends in other markets.

Things might change in the future, once Disney becomes widely available. Also, once that happens, the company will hopefully launch physical Disney+ gift cards, the kind you can buy in any store, as is the case with Netflix gift cards.

To take advantage of Disney’s first Disney+ gift card offer in time for Christmas, just head on to this link as fast as possible.