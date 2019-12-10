This holiday season, Amazon has been the place to shop if you want to find the deepest discounts on the hottest products of the year. From Black Friday and Cyber Week to Green Monday just yesterday, the retailer is offering killer bargains the likes of which we’ve never seen before. Highlights you’ll find on Amazon right now include the first-ever big discount on Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones (they weren’t even discounted on Black Friday or Cyber Monday!), a $30 credit when you buy a Nintendo Switch and use the promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout, the best Ring Doorbell bundle deals we’ve ever seen (like a free Echo Sho 5 when you buy a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $229), discounted Philips Hue LED smart bulbs, Black Friday pricing on Samsung microSD cards, the best prices on Bose headphones and speakers, $300 off Apple’s MacBook Air, and plenty more.

All those deals and plenty more are available today on Amazon, and you can check them all out in the company’s holiday 2019 deals hub. Of course, just because Amazon has the most deep discounts on popular products right now doesn’t mean it’s the only big shop you should check out. Best Buy is running a huge sale of its own on Tuesday, and you’ll find killer deals on dozens and dozens of holiday best-sellers. You can shop the entire sale right here on the Best Buy website, and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals below.

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console w/ $30 Best Buy e-Gift card: $299.99

$100 off Apple Watch Series 4 models

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)

Microsoft – Surface Pro 7: $599.00 (save $360)

Microsoft – Surface Laptop 3: $999.00 (save $200)

$150 off Xbox One X 1TB bundles

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $549.99 (save $230)

Dolby Vision HDR

Provides images with superior color, contrast and brightness, so all your favorite movies, shows and games come to life in stunning clarity.

Wide Color Gamut with NBP Photon technology

Delivers a vibrant and rich color palette and produces images with superior color, contrast, and brightness.

HDR Dynamic Contrast

Advanced technology offers striking contrast for brighter whites and darker blacks.

HDR Pro Gamma

Details remain visible in any environment – from the darkest home theater to the brightest sun-lit living rooms.

iPQ Engine

Precision color performance tailored to deliver accurate color reproduction and optimized DCI-P3 color space coverage.

Auto Game Mode

Delivers smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.

Easy-to-use remote

Puts you in control of your favorite entertainment.

Premium design

FullView edge-to-edge glass display blends seamlessly into your viewing experience. A dark finish and jewel eye power button lend additional style and sophistication to your home theater.

Free Roku remote app

Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control.

49.5″ screen

A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.

Works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control

Ask either voice assistant (device required) to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat for a better viewing experience.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

120Hz Clear Motion Index

120Hz CMI refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur.

Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen.

1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.