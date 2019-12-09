Best Sink and Drain Clog Remover to Clear Any Backup

Staring down into the hole, trying to figure out what could be causing the clog is a lonely feeling when you’re dealing with a backed up sink. Wondering if a penny, the top of the toothpaste, a button or just a large clump of hair is the reason? You’re going to need a way to handle the clog and you’re going to want to do it quickly. Sinks and drains clog over time. It’s just a fact. With any of these methods of clearing the clog though, you’re sure to see the swirling of water down the drain once again. There are plenty of different methods and products you can use to get rid of a clog, so how are you supposed to know which one is the best? Luckily, we’ve done our homework and have highlighted our three favorite options. Let’s take a look.

Best Drain Snake

While you don’t ever want a real snake to show up in your drain, you can use a “snake” to unclog yours. When we’re talking about snakes, we’re really talking about the FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Sink Snake. This device has a 360° rotational head that will tackle even the biggest of clogs. Each one measures 18 inches in length, providing you with a lot of snake to work with. The patented hooks on the sides of the snake effectively grab dirt, hair, and grime without scraping or damaging the inside of your pipes. You can use this and clear your problem in just three easy steps. You just have to insert the wand into your pipe, rotate the handle around to attach it to the clog and then pull it out to remove the clog. When you’re done, you can just toss the head in the trash. Each package comes with five removable heads. These pipe cleaners are ultra thin and they wind around curves and slip into grates or drains with limited to no disassembly required. The heads quickly connect to the handle and will remain secure, thanks to the molded plastic sleeve. You’ll be set for a while with this device and the replacement heads, so you can tackle any nasty clog.

Best Liquid Clog Remover

While using a snake is very convenient when it comes to getting rid of the clog, some people don’t want to have to pull it back out of the drain and look at what was inside. If you’re squeamish about seeing old gunk, grime and hair clumped together and you just want it to disappear, you should try the Green Gobbler DISSOLVE Drain Clog Dissolver. This highly effective formula will clear clogged drains and dissolve hair, soap, paper and grease. It’ll get rid of soap scum, grit, grime and everything organic that is causing the clog. We loved how quickly it worked, as it works within minutes and will dissolve your problems and get your sink, drain or toilet working in no time. It’s the most effective way to handle any clog in a free-flowing drain, as all you have to do is pour out a pre-measured amount into the problem area. You’ll get two pre-measured applications per bottle to tackle the hardest hassles. It even clings to the inside of your pipes to make sure future clogs don’t happen. It’s safer to use than products that include sodium hydroxide and it works faster.

Best Longer Snake Tool

For those who have deeper pipes or don’t often times get a clog but want to be prepared for when they do, there’s the Vastar 3 Pack 23.6 Inch Drain Snake Hair Drain Clog Remover Cleaning Tool. In this package, you’ll receive three of these snake drain augers that reach 23.6″ in length, for a superior reach than most choices available. This flexible and barbed wand easily grabs and removes dirt, hair, food, garbage and other obstructions without much of a hassle. It’s soft enough to bend in many kinds of pipes, whether you have a clog in your kitchen, bathroom or anywhere else that has a drain, sink or toilet. It flexes at the P-trap in the pipes, where most clogs sit. The handle that you twist measures four centimeters across and it is super lightweight to hold. It’s more environmentally-friendly than any toxic chemical cleaner you may use and it is one of the most cost-effective options on the market.