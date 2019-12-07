6 new trailers you need to watch: Black Widow, Mulan, No Time to Die, and more

With PlayMobil: The Movie, The Aeronauts, and Little Joe out this weekend, it’s likely that Frozen 2 will continue to crush the box office, after setting several records for Disney over the past couple of weekends. The first real challenger drops next week in Jumanji: The Next Level, just one week ahead of the film that everybody will want to see this Christmas, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As for new trailers, we’ve got plenty of clips worth watching this week, after last week’s rather unexciting roster of new releases. Two of the most anticipated films of 2020 have received their first trailers this week: Black Widow and No Time to Die — the next James Bond actually launches in April, a few weeks before the next MCU film is supposed to hit theaters. We also have the first trailer for Mulan, Disney’s latest animated feature to graduate to live-action status, and an incredibly creepy drama called The Assistant set to hit theaters in February.

Finally, Disney released a number of new The Rise of Skywalker TV spots in the past few days, which I’m all grouping together as a new Star Wars “trailer” below. We’ve got more footage from what appear to be key scenes from the film, but nothing too revealing. Since we are about to see Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in a bunch of scenes, I’ll also remind you that Netflix’s Marriage Story, starring the two as a couple about to go through a divorce, premiers this weekend on Netflix as well.

Black Widow

Just Mercy

Mulan

No Time to Die

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker









The Assistant