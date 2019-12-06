Best Utensil Rest to Keep Your Countertop Clean

When the holidays are in full force, you know the kitchen is busy. Chopping, cutting, pulling, mixing or any other verb you want to use for cooking is likely going on during this time of year. When you have multiple things in the oven and every burner covered on the stove, you’re going to likely have a mess in the dishwasher and the sink. But when you have to stir your sauce, turn your food in the oven and whisk eggs for the next dish, you’re going to have a lot of utensils on your counter. Rather than have food bits covering your countertop, you need a utensil rest to put your spoons and spatulas on top of so they aren’t picking up pieces of the other dishes. It’s the sanitary thing to do, especially when you’re cooking for a whole lot of people. We’ve handpicked three of the best utensil rests out there, so you can whip up fantastic creations all at once.

Best Set of Utensil Rests

Let’s be honest: you should probably use multiple utensil rests if you’re whipping up a ton of food at once. With the iNeibo Kitchen Silicone Spoon Rest Set of 4, your kitchen will be covered. These are made of 100% food grade silicone, meaning they are safe to come in contact with your utensils. They are non-toxic, BPA-free and heat resistant, so you can take something out of the oven and immediately put it on to the rest. It’ll put up with temperatures as high as 500°F, so if a utensil comes out of a hot pan, you’re fine. You can lay down your spoons, brushes or cutlery to keep all the cooking and preparing surfaces clear. Each of them are in the shape of an almond, so most utensils will fit easily. Each one measures 9.1″ x 4.7″ x 0.6″, which is big enough for your utensils or gadgets. You can put meat thermometers or tines or anything else in the kitchen on these. They are dishwasher safe but they are recommended to be washed by hand in order to make them last longer. You can also get these in a smaller version if that would be more to your liking. Each of them have a hole in the handle, making them simple to hang and store.

Best Steel Utensil Rest

If you’re looking for something that will fit your home and kitchen’s aesthetic while also serving its resting purposes, you’re going to want a metal rest. The Oggi 7048 Stainless Steel Spoon Rest fits the bill in terms of looks and usage. After you’re done stirring your pot, you can easily rest your messy spoons on it. You can get multiple different sizes from Oggi, including 5.25″ x 3.5″, 8.25″ x 4.5″, 9.25″ x 3.75″, and 9.25″ x 5.75″. We honestly recommend getting one of each, so you’re sure to be covered in any kind of mess or situation. It is made from durable, stainless steel construction, meaning it’ll last a long time. This will fit just about any size of spoon, so you’ll be able to place down all kinds of utensils that you’re using in the kitchen. This utensil rest is dishwasher safe, so even if you have any dried sauce on it and you forget to clean it quickly, you’ll be able to get it washed without a problem. These won’t take up a lot of space on your counter and you can keep it next to your stovetop and oven.

Best Slotted Utensil Rest

Rather than having a spoon-shaped rest that will easily fit ladles and wooden spoons, you can find a rest that will fit other kind of utensils easier. The Tomorrow’s Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest is that rest you’ve been looking for. You’re able to organize your utensils on this, especially if you only have a few utensils and don’t have a utensil holder. Tomorrow’s Kitchen used to be known as Vacu Vin but both have helped you keep your countertops clean. It is made from non-slip, heat-safe silicone, so you’ll be able to place down your hot utensils safely. There are four notches in the unit, allowing you to store four utensils at once. You can even put spring tongs down in the slots. There are raised edges that keep spills on the rest, rather than splashing down onto your countertop. It fits any kitchen and can be placed right next to your stove.