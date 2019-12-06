Best Dethatcher to Help You Grow a Lush Lawn

It’s never too early to start thinking about spring. Something every home owner can be proud of is looking out onto their lawn and seeing a lush, green landscape staring back at them. But in order to enjoy a healthy looking lawn all year round, it takes effort and not only mowing it when it gets long. You may have heard of dethatching, which is described as vertical mowing. It cuts through the lawn’s thatch layer and brings it to the surface, turning up any dead roots and plant stems. Dethatching can help restore the air flow to your grass and help get moisture in, resulting in more green grass. You don’t need to go to a hardware store and rent equipment or pay a landscaper a ton of money to treat your lawn for you. With a dethatcher, you’ll be able to handle that portion yourself and turn your grass from brown to green in no time. If you’re looking to turn around the outside of your home, we’ve highlighted three of our favorite dethatchers to help you look out proudly over your lawn.

Best Dethatcher with a Collection Bag

You’ll be able to turn up the thatch on your lawn and pick it up at the same time with the Sun Joe AJ801E 13 in. 12 Amp Electric Scarifier + Lawn Dethatcher w/Collection Bag. The collection bag is detachable, making it easy to get rid of and dispose your lawn turn up. It has a powerful 12 Amp motor that covers a 13-inch wide path. The really great thing about this dethatcher is that you can rotate the position of the tines to five different lengths, so you can choose how deep you want to pry into the lawn. This machine features Air boost technology with spring steel tines for maximum pickup. The tines are made to last a long time and remain sharp through regular use. You can also use the scarifying setting, which cuts the grass roots to basically start your lawn over again to achieve a healthy lawn. You shouldn’t use that setting on a healthy lawn. The handle is collapsible, making storing it easier. The wheels are rugged and meant to roll over any type of terrain. There is an instant start button on the handle, meaning all you need to do is plug it in and start it.

Best Manual Dethatcher

If you don’t have a lawn large enough to require a big machine, then a handheld dethatcher could be right. Remember, the key to dethatching is the sharp tines or spikes that allow you to turn up the lawn’s thatch layer. With the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator Manual Grass Dethatching Turf Plug Core Aeration Tool, you can handle your lawn one movement at a time. You’ll be able to reduce the soil compaction just by using this tool, as it removes two 0.5″ x 3.5″ grass plug lawn cores. You’re letting air, water and fertilizer in to get down to the roots of your yard by using this tool. It has two tines on the bottom and a ledge for your foot to fit on, so you can stomp down and groove it in to the ground. Using this reduces runoff and promotes turf growth. You won’t need to use as much fertilizer or water with an aerated and dethatched lawn. This will help promote vigorous root growth and will help strengthen the lawn’s tolerance to drought and heat. The tool measures 37″ tall and is designed to reduce strain on your back.

Widest Dethatcher

But if you do have a large lawn that is going to take you forever to do with a manual dethatcher, then the GreenWorks 27022 10 Amp 14″ Corded Dethatcher/Scarifier is a solid option. It covers 14 inches across, helping you cover that wide path to make your job shorter and go quicker. You can move the tines to three different positions to give yourself greater control by removing matted layers. You can churn up more of the lawn the deeper you go. This machine features a 10 Amp motor that’s powerful in order to work through your lawn faster. The stainless steel tines are reliable and stay sharper longer. Plus, GreenWorks even provides you with a spare set of tines to make sure you’re covered longer. You’re going to need an extension cord of 50 feet or less and a wire gauge size of 14 to ensure you don’t have a loss of power. It has an easy push to start button on the ergonomic handle, making it easy to start and use.