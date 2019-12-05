Best Rechargeable Handheld Fan

Do you have trouble cooling down after an intense workout? Leaving a yoga session, a spin class or just your regular leg day at the gym, you’re likely sweaty and not smelling your best. If you don’t have the luxury of immediately jumping in the shower afterwards, you’re going to want something to bring down that temperature. A handheld fan is always a smart decision to have, as it can come in handy wherever you are. But there are different variations of handheld fans and our favorite is a rechargeable one. You don’t have to worry about changing the battery when it dies and you can keep it around your home or at our desk at work. So if you’re looking for something that will cool you down in a pinch and help you dry off, we have some great options for you. So let’s take a look at our favorite rechargeable handheld fans.

Best Necklace Fan

For those of us who are usually overheating, you’re going to want to get some comfort from somewhere. The VersionTECH Mini Handheld Fan is a great option that is designed to look like a hanging umbrella. You can even hang it from your umbrella or your parasol and it’s ideal for outdoor crowds. It’s a must-have in the summer as it features three different speed levels. You’ll be able to set it to high on really hot days, medium for muggy ones and low if you just want a little breeze. The uses for this fan are endless as it can fold up to 180°, so you can hold it in your hand, stand it on your desk or table, hang it on your sun umbrella or clip it to other objects. You can even wear it around your neck for a necklace fan. It’s extremely lightweight and portable, so you can take it with you if you’re attending an outdoor event, a picnic, a sporting event or just hanging by the pool. It is rechargeable by a USB port and it can be charged by a computer, power bank, outlet and so on. You can also put batteries in it, but you’d have to remove the insulation prior to doing so.

Best Hands Free Fan

If you’re looking for flexibility when it comes to purchasing a handheld fan, why not just skip the hands part all together? With the BroElec Portable Hand Free Fan, you just need to turn it on and you’re all set. This unique design allows you to do things you love while staying cool. You’ll just have to put it around your neck, similar to wraparound headphones, and you’ll enjoy a nice, wind effect shooting up at you. You can wear this during a workout, at work, during travel or even at your leisure. This portable fan is actually quite powerful, as it has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery. It supports between four to 12 hours of operation and there are two fans to bring you more comfort. It has three different speeds, so you can run it on low for 12 hours, medium for seven hours or high for four hours. It is rechargeable, thanks to the USB port and you can charge it many different ways, including a computer, power bank, wall charger or computer charger. There is a red light that turns on when it is charging and then a blue light that lets you know when the device is ready to go. When you purchase this, you’ll receive the fan, a charging cable, a user manual and BroElec’s top-shelf customer service.

Best Value Fan

One of the most common places people keep small fans is at their desk at work. When you’re stressing, you’re likelier to feel warm. Grab the Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan and set it next to your computer to feel relief throughout the day. This has the first copper-made powerful motor that supports the blade rotating at high speeds. It produces strong winds and can run at two different speeds. You press the fan button one time and it will produce 3500r/min. If you press it a second time, the fan will spin at 4000r/min. It’s basically the size of your cell phone, so you’ll be able to bring it with you wherever you go. It measures 4.9″ x 3.1″ x 0.8″, so tossing it in your pocket is perfectly acceptable. It’ll lay flat on your desk and shoot at your face or it can be placed wherever you want it. It has a rechargeable polymer lithium battery that can be charged wherever you find a USB port. This is a great, cost-effective choice for you or anyone you know.