‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ sequel could hit PS5 even sooner than we expected

The first Spider-Man game from Insomniac turned out to be a massive success for the PlayStation 4, and it will likely be a hit on the console’s successor next year. The PS5 is expected to be backward compatible, and will run plenty of PS4 games, especially first-party games coming directly from Sony and its subsidiaries.

But things are going to get even better for PS5 early adopters that loved the game. That’s because the sequel is already in the works and will launch sooner than we thought, according to an insider. Before you get too excited, however, you should know the game won’t be available next November when the PS5 hits stores.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already in the works at Insomniac Games, Kinda Funny Games’ Imran Khan said (via Daily Star), sounding quite confident about his information.

“Spider-Man 2 is probably not coming at [PS5] launch,” Khan said on a recent episode of the Kinda Funny Gamescast. “I think it’s a Christmas 2021 title.”

“I know too much about this, so I can’t speculate too much,” he added. “I think Spider-Man 2 will come sooner than we think.”

Sony is far from confirming any of the games that will be available on the PS5 at launch, or later down the road, but Spider-Man 2 is the kind of highlight they would emphasize during the PS5 launch event. Sony, by the way, is rumored to hold a PlayStation press conference as soon as February. E3 2020 next summer might be a more likely destination for the Spider-Man reveal, though. With both the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett launching next winter, E3 2020 should be huge for the gaming community, and Sony isn’t likely to miss out.

Spider-Man may also turn out to be a massive advantage for Sony in its ongoing console fight with Microsoft, and could drive more gamers to PS5 than Xbox Scarlett in the first years of the next-gen rivalry.

While there’s no way Sony would confirm Spider-Man 2 this early, it definitely makes a lot of sense to assume that Insomniac, which Sony owns, is working on it. A different YouTuber, Evan Filarca, reminds us that Insomniac hinted that it’s working on a big release for 2021 in some of its recent job ads, and that coule be the Spider-Man sequel that so many gamers are waiting for. See the clip below, which also features Khan’s comments on the game: