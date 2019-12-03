Best Ice Scraper and Snow Brush to Thaw You Out

Not everybody has the luxury of parking their car in a garage at all times. For those of us who have to slum it and either park in a driveway or on the street, the elements are there to get you. Coupled with the fact that it’s about to be winter, you’re likely to have your car pinned in by a snow plow soon. So when you’re running late to work and the overnight frost is making it impossible to see out of your windshield, you need a quick solution that isn’t just turning on the defrost setting. An ice scraper will allow you to clear your windows and make it safe to drive. We all have seen that car on the road that is still covered in snow and shouldn’t be there. With an ice scraper and snow brush, that driver wouldn’t put others in danger by just dusting off a few flakes with their hand. There are a lot of scrapers and brushes on the market, so which one should you check out? We’ve highlighted various options here for you to get you back on the road faster this winter.

Best Extendable Scraper

If you’re looking for something that pretty much handles any type of condensation on your car, then the BIRDROCK HOME Snow Moover is right for you. This durable snow brush has a rotating head that will remove the snow and ice from your car without much effort. The head will move around and give you the optimal angle for getting rid of all the pesky ice that may be clinging to that morning frost. It also is easier on your arms and hands that way, so you can use it more efficiently. But the real dynamic part of this scraper is the fact that it can extend up to 60″ to give you the reach to get the top of your car or the upper part of your windshield if you can’t get there without standing on a ladder or stool. The double-sided head is equipped with foam and soft bristles, so you won’t be scratching your car when you’re using it. The ice scraper portion on the bottom is removable, so you can take it into your hands and do the dirty work. You can also remove the snow brush for easier use and it makes storage simple, as you’ll be able to store it in three parts. The grip is made of foam and is lightweight for easier mobility. This is a serious scraper that will take care of any icy tasks.

Best Fixed Head Scraper

For those looking for a bit more stability when it comes to cleaning their car, the Mallory USA 532 Snow Brush is a terrific option. It has a fixed head, so you’ll always know which direction you’re sweeping in and you can control it easier. This brush is 26 inches long, providing you with plenty of reach to handle those hard to get to areas. It is also the perfect size for storing, as it’ll fit under a seat, in the trunk or just on the floor of your car or garage. The brush has four rows of sturdy bristles to remove that heavy snow after a blizzard. The scraper blade is four inches wide with tough ice chippers that will allow you to break through the ice and get it off your windshield quicker. The contoured soft grip is made of foam, so it’s easier on your hands when you’re really putting in some muscle to get rid of hardened ice. The colors may vary of the scraper, but the guarantee of quality will not.

Best Value Scraper

For an easy time and a simple device to use, grab the Hopkins Subzero 16621 Crusher Ice Scraper. It is easy to hold in your hand as it only extends 11 inches. This is the perfect scraper for sedan owners, as they won’t have to reach as far across as an owner of an SUV or truck would have to. The blade is durable and can chip away at frost and the other end of the scraper has separated ice chippers to break up the thickest ice. The blade is extra wide, measuring 4.5″ across, so you won’t have to use as many strokes to get the snow and ice off. It is oval shaped and the soft, foam grip makes it easy to use. It only weighs four ounces and is arguably the most cost-effective option on the market.