Hulu’s Black Friday deal drops the price to $1.99 a month for a full year

The holiday season is the perfect time to settle in on your couch and catch up on all the TV shows and movies you’ve been putting on your various watchlists over the past few months. But if you’ve already exhausted all the best content on Netflix and Disney+, or you’re just looking for something fresh, you should check out Hulu’s big Black Friday deal, which drops the price of a subscription to $1.99 a month for an entire year.

The deal went live at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 28th (Thanksgiving Day) and will last until Monday, December 2nd (Cyber Monday) at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET. The deal only applies to Hulu’s ad-supported plan, and once 12 months have passed, you’ll start being charged $5.99 a month.

While its library of original content might not be quite as robust as what Netflix has to offer, Hulu is still one of the best (and only) places to watch new episodes of TV shows right after they air. But there are some restrictions you need to know about before you sign up, so be sure you qualify before you pull out your credit card:

Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 12 months) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

If you decide to take advantage of this offer, I highly recommend checking out Shrill and Looking for Alaska, both of which are relatively new Hulu originals that have received rave reviews. And if you’re open-minded enough to give anime a shot, My Hero Academia is a great Marvel substitute while we wait for Black Widow.