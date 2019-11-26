Data shows that Disney+ is adding a million new subscribers every day

Ever since Disney+ launched earlier this month, it’s seemingly been all anyone can talk about. Whether it’s the near-endless collection of classic movies and cartoons or the debut of #BabyYoda in The Mandalorian or the lack of a few basic features (one of which was finally added today), the streaming service has made a huge impact in a very short amount of time, and the early subscription numbers appear to be just as impressive.

Citing numbers from research firm Apptopia, the New York Post reports that Disney+ app has been downloaded more than 15.5 million times since November 12th, and has generated over $5 million through in-app purchases. Millions of people are not only downloading the app, but are also forgoing the free trial for a paid subscription.

“This shows the company is gonna be a legit competitor to the likes of Netflix, despite the skeptics that continue to doubt the House of Mouse,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told the New York Post. “The pricing, the content and the bundling was just a pure genius strategy from Iger and Disney.”

Disney+ managed to recruit over 10 million subscribers on its first day of operation, which was undoubtedly helped by all of the deals that popped up online ahead of the service’s launch. Disney has also partnered up with Verizon to give free Disney+ subscriptions to all Fios and unlimited wireless customers. Apptopia only keeps track of mobile data, so there’s no telling how many people are signing up through other means.

Finally, Apptopia’s data suggests that the Disney bundle (which includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month) has been a popular choice for consumers as well, as Hulu app downloads are up 55% in the past two weeks, and ESPN app downloads are up 50% over the same stretch. While it’s far too early to determine whether or not Disney+ can be a “Netflix killer,” it has certainly established a foothold in the crowded streaming market.