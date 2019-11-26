One way to score free AirPods on Black Friday, and all the other hot AirPods deals this week

The iPhone might be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season, but there’s one other Apple product that’s selling like hotcakes, AirPods. And now’s the time to look for great discounts on the wireless headphones, no matter what type you’re looking for — this year, you can choose between three different versions, including the regular models and the new AirPods Pro. As always, Apple isn’t the place to go for great Black Friday deals, but, interestingly enough, there’s one way to score free AirPods from the company. We’ll show you the best deals on AirPods for Black Friday 2019, as well as great discounts on Beats products in what follows below.

The Apple Way

If you’re shopping for Apple gear directly from Apple stores or online, the company will get you gift cards of up to $200 in value, depending on what products you purchase. The more you spend, the bigger the reward, that’s the gist of the promo. Now, the AirPods with wired charging case cost $159, and the AirPods with wireless charging cases are slightly more expensive, at $199. If you want the AirPods Pro, you’ll have to pay $249 for them.

But if you’re shopping for something else that’s more expensive from Apple, like an iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Pro, or MacBook, which will come with gift cards awards of around $200, then you’d practically score free second-gen AirPods, regardless of your choice of a charging case. If you’re not planning on buying anything else from Apple, then choosing an AirPods offer from the several retailers that stock them on Black Friday is a wiser choice.

AirPods Deals

Almost every major retailer has AirPods on some sort of discount, and you might even find rare savings on the AirPods Pro, which were launched just a few weeks ago. In what follows below, we’ve sorted some of the best AirPods deals around by model. Note that only Amazon offers a discount on the Pro models at this time, although Best Buy and Target both will stock the new wireless earphones. Also, Target will let you save 5% when paying for goods with your RedCard.

AirPods Pro

AirPods with wireless charging case

AirPods with wired charging case

Beats

If you’re shopping for Beats headphones, whether they’re wired or wireless, the chances are the same retailers will get you some great deals on a variety of Beats devices, including the new Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones that retail for $199 on Black Friday, some $50 cheaper than their original price.