Here’s your chance to get a free iPhone 11 or XR from T-Mobile

If the idea of getting your hands on one of the latest iPhone models basically for free sounds enticing to you, then you’ll definitely want to be aware of a T-Mobile promotion that gets underway on Friday.

As part of the Un-carrier’s “Magenta Friday” promotion that launches on November 22, a full week before Black Friday, T-Mobile customers have the chance to snag as many as four iPhone 11 or iPhone XR handsets — basically for free, it’s just that you’d have to pay only the sales tax for the model(s) over a span of 24 months.

Here are the key details of the promotion:

Starting this Friday, if you’re a new or existing T-Mobile customer you can get one of those iPhones we mentioned above OR up to $700 off an iPhone XS, XS Max, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max with bill credits when you activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone.

With T-Mobile’s Essentials plan, you can get four lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for $30 per month per line with AutoPay. This means customers can get four lines for $30 per month per line (plus taxes and fees), as well as up to four iPhone 11 models for free.

On a related note, T-Mobile customers can also score an iPhone 8 for free or take up to $450 off an iPhone 8 Plus with monthly bill credits when they activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan and trade in a qualifying iPhone. Likewise, there’s a similar Apple Watch promotion going on, whereby T-Mobile customers can get one Apple Watch Series 3 or 5 and take $200 off a second one with monthly bill credits when they join T-Mobile and activate both watches OR add a watch line on an existing qualifying plan.

As noted, these offers kick off on November 22, and more details about them can be found here.