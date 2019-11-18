Best Refrigerator Magnet Set

If you’re at that age, a lot of your friends and family are getting married. You’re likely getting “Save the Date” invitations in the mail constantly. Where are you supposed to display those? Obviously, the refrigerator comes to mind as a perfect place. But just how are you going to get those to stay up there? With refrigerator magnets, you can keep the most important reminders on arguably your most visited place in the house. Hang up pictures of your family, your shopping list, a note from the veterinarian’s office or a calendar with a trusty set of magnets. But how do you know which magnet sets are the best ones available? Well, we’ve got you covered as we’ve hand selected three refrigerator magnet sets for you, so you can remember when exactly your cousin’s wedding is.

Best Large Magnet Set

Making sure you’re have enough magnets for your refrigerator, dry erase board or map, the Tiergrade Push Pin Magnets is a terrific pack. Not only will you get quality magnets that will hold up to 11 sheets of paper each, but you’ll get 60 of them in seven varying colors. They come in green, blue, yellow, orange, crystal clear, purple and pink, allowing you to color code your reminders or just have an array. Perfect for a classroom or kitchen, these magnets look like push pins, meaning they are narrow with a large knob on the top for easy use. They’ll keep photos, posters, invitations, printer paper, bulletins, and cards up on any area that can hold a magnet. These are even great for use inside a locker, as each one measures 17mm in length by 11mm in diameter. They are tiny, so as to not cover up anything that you’ll need to read. Each magnet comes with a lifetime guarantee, so if they aren’t meeting your expectations, send them back for a full refund.

Best Value Set

If you’re not quite looking for a set as large as the previous one, then take a look at the Nexlevl Premium Acrylic Magnetic Refrigerator Magnets. This set is smaller, as it comes with 25 pin magnets in five different colors. You’ll receive five green, blue, yellow, purple and clear magnets that are just about the size of a penny. But don’t be fooled by the miniature size as each magnet can also hold up to 11 sheets of paper under itself. Each one measures 11.1mm x 17.5mm high, practically the same as the previous set. These are great to be used with all sorts of different papers including printer and card stock. It’ll even hold up the construction paper card your son or daughter made for your for Mother’s or Father’s Day. This is a great set for the whole family as it will complete just about any task you need it to. Plus, there are less pieces you need to keep track up. Please note that it will not work on glass white erase board.

Best Magnetic Calendar

Rather than hanging a calendar by a bunch of magnets, why not just get a magnetic calendar? The Volcanics Fridge Calendar Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar is a whiteboard that will help you plan your days efficiently. It is built to last a long time and is stain-resistant, so even if you happen to spill on your way to and from the fridge, you can just wipe it off. The PET surface can be wiped down easily like a dry erase board. It will help you and your family get organized, which is a huge process during the holiday season. It’ll help make sure your family knows what everyone else’s schedule looks like, so you don’t miss an appointment or a school play or a band rehearsal. The back is a flexible magnet that will stick to any surface that allows it to, meaning you can even just get magnetic strips and stick it to a wall if you want. It measures 16.9″ x 11.8″, giving you plenty of space each month. It’ll work with basic dry erase markers and erasers, so you’ll be able to adapt every single month.