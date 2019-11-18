AirPods are the most-wanted holiday gift for teens, and they’re on sale for Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here, holiday shopping is already underway, and if you have a teen in your life who you’ll be buying gifts for then there’s a chance you may be asked to score them a pair of wireless earbuds. Specifically, a set of Apple’s AirPods, which a group of teens said as part of a new Piper Jaffray survey is the item they want the most and is at the top of their wish list this holiday season.

Per CNBC, the survey gathered input from more than 1,000 US Consumers between the ages of 18 and 65. Zeroing in on the teenage demographic, Piper Jaffray said that Apple ended up as the “top-listed consumer brand for teens,” with the company’s AirPods as the most-requested product.

After Apple, products from Nike and Louis Vuitton rounded out teenagers’ list of most-desired brands.

The survey’s results have come out just in time, because when you compare what those teens said with another key finding — that almost half of of the survey respondents said they planned to holiday-shop online — it suggests that Black Friday deals on AirPods are going to be an especially hot-ticket offering this year.

As always when writing about Black Friday deals, it’s important to reiterate that they’re time-sensitive. Which means that, based on everything above, this AirPods deal is likely to go super-fast:

A new deal has just popped up on Amazon, where for the first time ever you can pick up a pair of AirPods 2 for only $139 — a deal that will no doubt go fast and probably sell out pretty quickly. And it’s one that follows similar discounts, such as Apple’s $250 AirPods Pro getting a rare price-drop on Amazon, as well as AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case selling for $35 off. (Check out the full rundown on these deals here).

Meantime, Walmart also has AirPods deals worth checking out, including the ability to save up to $34 on AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case included.