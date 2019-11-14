Microsoft promised that the latest edition of the Xbox Inside show would be its biggest yet, and it didn’t disappoint. In order to kick off its X019 celebration in London, the Xbox team hosted a live stream on Thursday that was jam-packed with game announcements, updates on services such as Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud, as well as trailers for highly-anticipated titles coming to Xbox One within the next year.

For now, we’re going to focus on the announcements, because there were eight entirely new games that made their world premiere at X019 on Thursday, and we cobbled together all the trailers and details below. The big highlight was undoubtedly Rare’s Everwild, but more than a couple of these should catch your eye.

Everwild

Introducing EVERWILD, a brand new IP from Rare. Unique and unforgettable experiences await in a natural and magical world.

Grounded

Obsidian Entertainment announces Grounded, their new survival game with a small twist. Go big or never go home in Spring 2020. An Xbox Game Preview title built with community feedback and premiering on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Planet Coaster, the highest rated PC coaster sim of all time, is coming to Xbox. Build and manage your way to coaster-creating fame! Deep physics-based systems mean you’re in for the ride of your life, so dream big and build even bigger as you create your theme park empire. Planet Coaster: Console Edition is coming Summer 2020.

West of Dead

Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced twin-stick shooter that’ll put your skills to test. Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds. The Wild West has never been this dark.

KartRider: Drift

KartRider: Drift is the only free-to-play kart racer where arcade thrills, the fastest skilled competition, & deep kart + character customization awaits you on the track. No Limits. All Drift.

Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate thriller, twins Tyler and Alyson use their special bond to unravel mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices.

Drake Hollow

Introducing Drake Hollow, the next game from The Molasses Flood. Explore a blighted world with your friends. Gather supplies, battle savage creatures, and build villages to protect the local innocent vegetable folks known as Drakes. Coming in 2020 to Xbox One and Windows 10.

Last Stop

Revealed on Inside Xbox today, Last Stop is the new game from Variable State, creators of the award-winning Virginia, and will be published by Annapurna Interactive. The game is a single-player third-person adventure set in present day London, where you play as three separate characters whose worlds collide in the midst of a supernatural crisis. Last Stop is an anthology connecting three stories in one, centered on secret lives, the ties that bind, and how magic can be found in the mundane.

If you want to see absolutely everything that Microsoft talked about at X019, be sure to check out the Xbox Wire.