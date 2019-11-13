16-inch MacBook Pro’s release date and price just leaked

A report said earlier this week that Apple has been meeting with the press privately, to brief them on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptop was about to be announced this week, the report noted. That day may very well be Wednesday, a new report said.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro appeared in an increasing number of rumors and reports in the past few months, with some of them saying Apple would announce the handset by the end of the year. The launch event was expected for late October, but Apple did not hold a press conference last month, as it was the case in previous years.

The usually reliable Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg that the new MacBook Pro launch is set for November 13th, according to people familiar with the situation.

The device will feature a bigger 16-inch screen, which will replace the 15-inch display that Apple uses on the current 15-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop will also feature a more reliable keyboard, one that should be less prone to sticky keys accidents that plagued Apple’s MacBooks in the past few years. The report also notes that the speakers will be louder than before.

The 16-inch notebook will replace the current 15-inch model, Gurman claims, and it’s expected to start at around $2,399 when it goes on sale this week. The 13-inch model will not see any refreshes this week — Apple did update its MacBooks earlier this year.

The report also adds that the Mac Pro that was already unveiled at WWDC 2019 back in June will hit stores in December. As for MacBooks running on custom Apple chips like the ones that power the iPad and iPhone, they might launch as early as next year.