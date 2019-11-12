There just aren’t many options when it comes to places to store your makeup. You can fit a few of the things you need in your purse but, chances are, those are just for touching up the makeup you’ve already put on. For vacations, business trips or even if you need to get ready for a work event, you’re going to want something substantial to hold your bronzers, mascaras, blushes, brushes, and lipsticks. With a makeup bag, you’ll be able to store all of your cosmetics in one case and make it easy on yourself for when you need to use it. If your purse or backpack is overflowing with lip and eye liners, take the burden off your mind by reading below about the three makeup bags we’ve highlighted.

Best Makeup Bag Set

We’ve all seen people on our morning commute trying to squeeze in a last little bit of their morning routine, whether it be their breakfast, a shave or putting on makeup. For those who have to handle some applying while on the train, the Rosmax Travel Makeup Case is here to help. Not only does this case have different compartments for your cosmetics, but they are adjustable, so you can customize your bag the way that you like it. It is made from high quality Oxford fabric with a nylon lining, meaning it’s spill-resistant, because we’ve all spilled makeup before and know how annoying it is to clean it up. It has a smooth and waterproof PVC area that is easy to clean. The elastic pocket can adapt to different sizes of makeup brushes and will fit to them. Each pocket has a dual zip closure and there are even secret pockets to allow you to keep certain items hidden. The case measures 9.8″ x 9.4″ x 3.5″ and will fit easily in a suitcase, backpack or work bag. The sections are separated by shockproof partitions that are easy to disassemble but won’t be affected by many bumps or crashes. Along with this bag, you’ll receive a free travel mirror that allows you to see exactly what you’re doing, even on the train. It comes with a handle to make transporting it simple.

Best Clutch Makeup Bag

If you are in the market for something smaller, you’ll be able to find it in the CHICECO Handy Cosmetic Pouch Clutch Makeup Bag. With an easy-to-use but gorgeous metal zip closure that is gold-tone, this 7.5″x 3.7″ x 3.2″ bag will store and help keep you looking your best for years to come. The shell shape has a large capacity despite its size and can fit things such as mascara, lipsticks, passports, sunglasses, keys, calculators or powders, to name a few. The best part about this bag that we loved is the fact that it’ll fit in your purse, backpack, suitcase, or briefcase without a problem. It is made from 100% Oxford Nylon, which is a fine twill that is smooth, waterproof and easy to clean. You won’t have to worry about this spilling over or getting spilled on. There is an inside zip stash pocket, so you can keep your jewelry out of sight or your credit cards if you just grab this and go. It comes in eight different colors, including watermelon red, rose red, turquoise, navy blue, magenta, grey, dark purple and black.

Best Portable Makeup Bag

To secure your makeup and cosmetic products and make them easy to carry with you, you’ll want to check out the Relavel Travel Makeup Case. This makeup bag can pack a lot into its frame, as it measures 10.3″ x 9″ x 3.6″. There are several compartments for cosmetics and a few more slots for thinner items such as brushes, lipsticks, mascara tubes or liners. You can also use it to store your jewelry, shaving needs, essential oils, camera equipment, electronic accessories or toiletries, as it is the right size and can be adjusted to accommodate different items. It is both shockproof and waterproof and is made from Oxford fabric and a nylon lining. This is a great case for beginner to moderate makeup artists because of how simple it is to store and bring with you. It has a sturdy, wide handle and can fit in larger bags without much hassle. The two-way zipper keeps everything packed securely and you can pile things on top of each other in the compartments without having to worry that it’ll spill over when you lift it.