Brand new leak teases another significant Galaxy S11 upgrade

The Galaxy S11 is several months away, but we’ve already seen a bunch of exciting rumors about Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone. Camera performance seems to be the signature feature of the Galaxy S11 series, considering all the recent leaks that have detailed several camera innovations that Samsung might be working on — the phone could sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with a periscope camera that supports 5x zoom; and Samsung might add 3D sensors to both the front and rear camera systems. The S11 phones might also feature 3D face recognition like the iPhone, some leaks said, which would be a significant upgrade for the Galaxy S line. A brand new rumor now details one other major Galaxy S11 upgrade, one that’s ready to challenge the iPhone 11 phones in a major way.

When Apple launched the iPhone 11 series nearly two months ago, it made a big deal about battery life on all three handsets. Apple managed to make room for more battery juice, by removing 3D Touch components from the Pro phones, and by making them slightly bulkier than before. Coupled with the increased efficiency of the new A13 chip, the new batteries deliver better battery life than ever expected for an iPhone — even the premium iPhone 11 Pro models.

But, come next spring, Samsung might outdo Apple when it comes to battery capacity if Ice Universe’s latest claims are to be believed.

The famed leaker said on Twitter than the upcoming Galaxy S11e, the smallest and cheapest of the forthcoming Galaxy S11 phones might have a massive 4,000 mAh battery. The battery pack leaked, apparently, also teasing the phone will get several internal design changes:

The S11e battery capacity may reach 4000mAh. From the battery shape, the S11e battery is close to square, which is completely different from the S10e long battery, but similar to the Note10 battery, which means that the S11e internal motherboard design changes. pic.twitter.com/SvoBT3AZXu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 7, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, the leaker suggested it wouldn’t be surprising for the Galaxy S11+ to feature a battery of nearly 5,000 mAh, the kind of battery that you’d find on entry-level and mid-range battery phones that usually target developing markets. Ice says that such a battery capacity could help out with features like higher screen refresh rates and 5G connectivity.

We can guess that the S11+ battery will reach nearly 5000mAh, which I think is prepared for high refresh rate screens and 5G. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 7, 2019

Comparatively, the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 feature 3,969 mAh, 3,046 mAh, and 3,110 mAh batteries, respectively. Again, if this leak is accurate, the smallest Galaxy S11 phone might pack a bigger-capacity battery than the biggest iPhone 11 version. The Galaxy S10e has a 3,100 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10 5G features a 4,500 mAh pack.

The Galaxy S11 should be unveiled next February, just like several of its predecessors.