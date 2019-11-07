This is as big of a collection of free apps as we’ve found in weeks, and there are some quality download here as well. If you’re up for a quick gaming session, need to edit some photos, or want to put your top contacts into a convenient widget, we’ve got the perfect solutions for you below, along with links to download them.

AllStarSlams Pixel Jam

Take your pixels to the house in this pixel art style slam dunk simulator. – Twist and flip towards the rim from all over the court and then explode into the arena. – Place and stack objects as high as possible, then jump over them and crush a dunk. – Increase you jump bonus to jump to ridiculous heights. – Master your trick timing to create massive combos and shatter the backboard. – Easily create exciting and dynamic replays to share with friends from within the app.

Big Truck – Mine Express Racing

Big Truck is a simple, but very fun to play game. You just have to drive a truck across rough terrain and make sure that your goods get to the destination safely. You will get a precise number of goods you carry and a precise number of goods that is required. The more you bring, the more score and coins you get. This game is all about being careful. At the beginning of each round, a precise number of goods will be dropped into your container. You have to touch the right of the screen for accelerating, the left of the screen for slowing down and tilt the device for balancing the truck. On the top side of the screen, you will find a timer and the goods count in your container and level required. You have to find the perfect balance between reaching the end of the level rapidly and doing so without dropping too many goods. The only way you can lose is if you don’t transport enough goods or if you manage to turn the truck upside down. In this case, you will have to retry. Game instruction: – Drive by pressing on the right or left of the screen. – Tilt the device to control the truck carefully not to drop too much. – Also support joystick control mode. – Get more trucks, wheels and vip cards in garage. – Get more coins in garage.

BOT-NET

Welcome to the world’s first full-scale augmented reality bot war. Discover, fight, survive! Watch the world unravel around you as you battle A.I. robots. Your mission: reclaim your tower and destroy the enemy before they destroy you. Tap to fire. Motion controls: walk around, explore, duck and cover as you fight. Touch controls: drag left touchpad to move, swipe right touchpad to turn. Features: – Respawns – Giant Robots – 80s synth music for extra awesomeness – Short bursts of gameplay mixed with cinematic events – Did we mention GIANT ROBOTS?! Works with: iPhone SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XS Max; iPad (2017), iPad (2018) iPad Pro (2017), iPad Pro (2018). Botnet DOES NOT support iPhone 5S, iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3, iPod Touch.

Filter Candy

Filter Candy is a collection of powerful film-emulation presets and editing tools. Edit your photos with our presets to transform them into something beautiful. Our extensive collection of presets have something which is ideal for almost any setting or subject. Enhance your photos with editing tools (such as but not limited to vignette, grain, sharpness, exposure, contrast, saturation) and share with loved ones. Included preset packs: Essential: This pack consists of our most popular and versatile presets Classic: Vintage-inspired pack recreates the look of days gone by Instant: Recreate the look of tradition instant film with this pack Slide: Vivid colors and extreme contrast makes this pack ideal for fashion and outdoors Creative: Reimagine the boundaries of color with this pack Black: Create a stronger emotional connection with your subject by removing the distraction of color Photos by Mark Sebastian

Magic Contacts Pro with Notification Center Widget

Magic Contacts is the only Today Widget Contacts Launcher you will ever need, with ability to Call and Text your favorite contacts directly from the Widgets screen! You can also organize contacts in groups (e.g. Family, Friends, Work) and access them directly from the widget. This Widget support calling, message, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Email and FaceTime. This is an app with a powerful widget that will dramatically improve everyday use of your iPhone. While currently contacting your friends can be an annoyingly long process because you must open apps and search through contact after contact, with Magic Contact just swipe right from the lock screen, home screen, or pull down the widgets screen from within any app and get immediate access to your favorites. Features: – T9 Dialer Widget – Call & Text from the Notification Center – Call & Message – WhatsApp – Email – FaceTime – Unlimited Contacts & Groups – 3D Touch in the widget for quick call – Full support for iOS 9 & 10

Smart Resize 2x

This app has three features: 1. Perfect Double Resize (Waifu 2x): This app will increase the resolution of your images two folds. No pixelation, blurriness. No noise, glitches or artifacts! The app uses an advanced AI algorithm for achieving the best possible quality when resizing images. 2. Smart Ratio and Scale Resizing (Content-aware scale) This app will also fix your image size ratio using a deformable background algorithm. Just select the details that you want to keep and the ratio, and your image will be resized without any loss of important information. Perfect for your Instagram stories! 3. Erase (Inpaint, Content-aware fill): It removes unwanted objects from your photos e.g. logos. Just mask and remove anything that bothers you.

SOS defense

When you thought that you would no longer see games with original mechanics… we are proud to announce that we have created the first PHYSICAL tower defense game! Will it be a new genre? :) In this innovative concept, the mechanics of the best tower defense games are mixed with the dynamics of classic physics-based games, which in addition to giving the game a unique depth, also makes it unpredictable and fun! In no other game of this type does the background play as important a role as it does here, as the impact of gravity and physical force on the behavior of enemies and your defenses will be crucial. You will be surprised to at times to be hallucinating with the advance of the enemies and forgetting that you must stop them! Both fans of strategy and those seeking action will be assured to have fun because it is not enough to place your towers and get comfortable, your intervention must be constant! In SOS defense you will have: – Physics and gravity acting on the invading enemy, but also on your towers and powers! – 3 game modes, for a total of 45 levels and more to come! – Challenges that you can only overcome when your skills and strategy are at their maximum. – Endless modes, in which your defenses must stop avalanches of enemies. – 2 Special levels, which will force you to change your game and will put you to the test. – 6 types of unique towers and improvements to customize your strategy. – More than 20 enemies with different characteristics, including bosses that will make it very difficult for you. – Powerful special powers, under your control. – With 45 achievements and a leaderboard to see who is the best, you will stay motivated. – Become an expert, using the encyclopedia with information about enemies, towers and special powers. – You get the full game, without ads, without in-app purchases or paywalls :) – A unique aesthetic… put on your headphones and immerse yourself in the SOS defense world! We’ve worked with a lot of passion to create an original game, but also one that is fun and engaging! Thanks to your support, we will be able to continue advancing, since we have many ideas planned for future updates. Have fun! :)

Tweety Pro Widgets for Twitter

View your Twitter timeline, mentions, messages and even lists on the lock screen or inside any app to quickly get updated about the world around you with Tweety. Tweety adds a Twitter widget to your Notification Center so you no longer need to quit the app you’re using or even unlock your device to check your Twitter feed. You can even favorite, re-tweet or open the tweet in the default Twitter app/Tweetbot/Twitterrific right from the widget! With Tweety you can see recent news, facts, quotes, mentions and everything on Twitter without even the need to unlock your device or quit the game/app you’re using. Let us know what you think and don’t forget to review us and check out our other Widget App – Magic Launcher.

