Best Food Chopper

You’re trying out a new recipe and this dessert is sure to make your whole family remember this meal. As you’re getting to the finishing parts of your crumble or pie, you see it calls for chopped nuts. Now, your knife skills aren’t quite what you wish they were. Rather than worry about cutting yourself while chopping something that’s difficult to go through, there’s an appliance that can help you. With a food chopper, your knife skills can be non-existent and you’ll be able to get correctly sized pieces you want. You can chop, mince or grind your food and process through nuts, herbs, spices or even vegetables like onions or garlic. There are a ton of options on the market, so we’ve helped you out by highlighting our favorite choices below. So take a look at our list and finish that dessert prep with confidence.

Best Motorized Food Chopper

Just being able to put food in to be chopped and forget about it is a luxury that’s nice to have. With the Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop, you’ll feel that luxury. With a 200 Watt power pod, you’ll have a motorized chopper that will mince, dice, chop and blend. The thing we loved about this machine is that it chops at a pulsed rhythm, giving you whatever size of food you want in a quick and easy motion. Whether you want to chop chocolate, bacon, or vegetables and can make dressings, spreads and sauces. You can make up to 16 ounces of food at once, so you don’t have to make multiple batches constantly to handle all of the food you need chopped. You can either blend your ingredients together or put the finishing touches on your meal with what you produce in the Ninja. The power head is ergonomically designed and easy to handle, so this isn’t an inconvenience to use. It has a non-slip base and a splash guard to keep everything steady and clean. The entire thing is dishwasher safe and it is backed by a one-year guarantee.

Best Pull Food Chopper

For those who don’t mind working a little bit to get their chopped food just right, there’s the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop. It can hold two cups of food, so don’t be afraid to throw your veggies, nuts and whatever else you need chopped in there. You can either have it come out coarse, medium or fine, depending on the recipe or what your preferences are, which we found to be such a great aspect. As an example, you can get very fine shavings of chocolate or very coarse chopped walnuts and use them both on your ice cream sundae. The way that this device works is that you put the food into the container, close it up and then pull the handle. The handle makes the stainless steel, sharpened blades rotate and chop your food in a circular motion. There are two blades in the container, doing double the cutting. It has a non-slip base that will keep it steady while you’re pulling, so you don’t have to worry about it flying off the counter and spilling chopped ingredients all over the place. There’s almost no clean up needed after you use it, since you can just rinse it out. It measures 4.5″ by 5″, meaning it will fit in your pantry or cabinet without a problem. You’ll be done in no time, or in just a couple of pulls.

Best Value Food Chopper

If you’re in the market for a chopper that you can bring with you on a camping trip or on vacation in the RV, then you’ll want something that won’t need any electricity to work. That’s where the Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper comes into play. This is also a pull chopper, as you can just pull the handle and the blades will rotate and chop through your food. But something we really loved about this chopper is that it comes with a storage lid that seals the ingredients inside the container to keep them fresh. You can cut large pieces of fruit, vegetables, boneless meats, herbs or nuts with this chopper. The lid twists and locks in place, so you won’t have ingredients spilling out when you’re using it. If you want to whip up a pesto sauce or a salsa, this is a very easy, cost-effective machine to use. Everything can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher, making it super easy to clean. This is also an awesome way to create crushed and chopped ice for your beverages.