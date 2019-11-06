Target Black Friday 2019 announced: iPhone 11 deals, 4K TVs, and an early ‘HoliDeals’ event

Target on Wednesday unveiled its Black Friday 2019 sales as well as a new shopping promo called “HoliDeals” that will feature thousands of deals throughout the shopping season, not just on Black Friday. HoliDeals kicks off this week, Target said, with the release of the Black Friday sale and a two-day Black Friday Preview Sale that will feature four times more deals compared to last year.

Target also announced that Target Circle members will also be eligible for early Black Friday deals access, in addition to existing RedCard holders. Free shipping is included with all items purchased online.

The two-day early sale is set for November 8th and November 9th and will feature some of the best deals in the Black Friday catalog. Sales will start in Target stores nationwide, and they’ll close online on Saturday at 11:59 PM PST. Then, on Wednesday, November 27th, Target will open early access sales to RedCard and Circle members, with more than 100 deals scheduled to hit Target.com and mobile apps on that day.

Black Friday sales kick off on Thursday, November 28th, with stores open from 5:00 PM until 1:00 AM on Friday. Stores will reopen at 6:00 AM on Black Friday, November 29th.

In addition to all the discounts Target has prepared, RedCard holders will continue to save 5% on every purchase, while anyone buying items on November 29th will get a 20% coupon redeemable online or in stores from December 3rd through December 14th, as long as they spend at least $50.

Here are some of the best tech and electronics deals from the ad:

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

Don’t forget to browse through the full Target Black Friday ad, which is available online at this link.

Image Source: Target

