Target Black Friday 2019 announced: iPhone 11 deals, 4K TVs, and an early ‘HoliDeals’ event

Target on Wednesday unveiled its Black Friday 2019 sales as well as a new shopping promo called “HoliDeals” that will feature thousands of deals throughout the shopping season, not just on Black Friday. HoliDeals kicks off this week, Target said, with the release of the Black Friday sale and a two-day Black Friday Preview Sale that will feature four times more deals compared to last year.
Target also announced that Target Circle members will also be eligible for early Black Friday deals access, in addition to existing RedCard holders. Free shipping is included with all items purchased online.
The two-day early sale is set for November 8th and November 9th and will feature some of the best deals in the Black Friday catalog. Sales will start in Target stores nationwide, and they’ll close online on Saturday at 11:59 PM PST. Then, on Wednesday, November 27th, Target will open early access sales to RedCard and Circle members, with more than 100 deals scheduled to hit Target.com and mobile apps on that day.
Black Friday sales kick off on Thursday, November 28th, with stores open from 5:00 PM until 1:00 AM on Friday. Stores will reopen at 6:00 AM on Black Friday, November 29th.
In addition to all the discounts Target has prepared, RedCard holders will continue to save 5% on every purchase, while anyone buying items on November 29th will get a 20% coupon redeemable online or in stores from December 3rd through December 14th, as long as they spend at least $50.
Here are some of the best tech and electronics deals from the ad:
Consoles and games
- $349.99 Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle (save $150) and free $40 gift card
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch with controllers, dock, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (save $-299.99)
- $199.99 PlayStation VR bundle with five games (save $100)
- $199.99 Nintendo Switch Lite with controllers, dock, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (save $-199.99)
- $199.99 Xbox One S bundle with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (save $100) and free $40 gift card
- $199.99 PlayStation 4 bundle with free controller and three games (save $100)
TV
- $599.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300)
- $479.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $220)
- $479.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $220)
- $399.99 65-inch TCL Roku 4K UHD Smart TV (save $350)
- $279.99 65-inch Element Roku 4K UHD TV only in stores
- $429.99 60-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150)
- $449.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150)
- $329.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150)
- $329.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100)
- $279.99 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $70)
- $179.99 43-inch Philips Roku 4K UHD Smart TV (save $170)
- $229.99 43-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $120)
- $169.99 40-inch TCL Roku 4K UHD Smart TV (save $90)
- $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick (save $20)
- $25 Google Chromecast (save $10)
- $19.99 Amazon Fire TV (save $20)
Smartphones and tablets
- $400 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, or Note 10+
- $300 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL
- $200 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11
- $200 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS
- $249.99 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
- $159.99 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB (save $60)
- $99.99 10-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB (save $50)
- $59.99 7-inch Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids Edition 16GB (save $40)
- $29.99 7-inch Amazon Fire HD 7 (save $20)
Wearables
- $499.99 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular
- $399.99 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS
- $249.99 AirPods Pro
- $279.99 Beats Solo3 over-ear wireless headphones (save $70)
- $249.99 Samsung Galaxy watch (save $80)
- $169.99 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $30)
- $149.95 Fitbit Versa 2 (save $50)
- $144.99 AirPods with wired charging case (save $15)
- $129.99 Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (save $170)
- $99.95 Fitbit Inspire HR (save $60)
- $69.95 Fitbit Versa Lite (save $30)
Miscellaneous
- $79 Google Nest Hub (3rd-gen) speaker (save $50)
- $59.99 Amazon Echo (3rd-gen) speaker (save $40)
- $49.99 Amazon Echo Show 5 (save $40)
- $49 Google Home (3rd-gen) speaker (save $50)
- $22 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) speaker (save $25.99)
- $19 Google Home Mini gen-2 speaker (save $30)
- Buy one, get one 30%iTunes gift cards
Laptops and Desktops
- $899.99 15.6-inch HP Omen gaming laptop (save $300)
- $599.99 15.6-inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop (save $220)
- $99.99 11.6-inch HP Chromebook (save $100)
Don’t forget to browse through the full Target Black Friday ad, which is available online at this link.