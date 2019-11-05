The Galaxy S11’s camera might be the phone’s most exciting new feature

Samsung has reportedly finalized the Galaxy S11, and leaks aren’t far behind. While we’ve yet to see any Galaxy S11 schematics or renders hit the web, we keep hearing things about the phone’s camera. And from the looks of it, the camera might turn out to be the phone’s biggest selling point.

That’s hardly a surprise, as the leading smartphone vendors are fighting a fierce battle when it comes to camera quality. Apple, Google, and Huawei are just some of Samsung’s rivals engaged in these new camera wars. And Samsung’s Galaxy S11 might pack a few features that were not available on any of its predecessors, or on competing devices. A new rumor further emphasizes how valuable the camera experience is for Samsung, spoiling one major detail.

It all started when Ice Universe teased just how amazing the Galaxy S11 camera would be a few weeks ago without really explaining what he meant. We then learned that the Galaxy S11 might feature more 3D-sensing cameras than the S10 series, which seemed to imply the rear module would incorporate a depth sensor.

Earlier this week, Ice said the Galaxy S11 might feature a 108-megapixel sensor on the back — the one Samsung announced not too long ago. Separately, reports claimed that Samsung is working on a periscope camera system of its own that would support increased digital zoom on its phones.

This brings us to GalaxyClub’s rumor that claims the Galaxy S11 camera has quite the internal codename: “Hubble.” Samsung has been using ambitious code names for its flagship phones, and the Hubble Space Telescope reference seems to indicate Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy S11 camera. We might be reading too much into this rumor, but the Hubble name seems to support the idea that the Galaxy S11 will feature better optical zoom than ever before.

As always with codenames, there’s no way of verifying them. And a rumored moniker doesn’t tell the whole story. But Samsung has never been able to keep its phones secret, so it’s likely the Galaxy S11’s camera specs will leak sooner than later. The phone should launch next March, a few weeks after an expected mid-February reveal.