After entertaining fans with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel revealed its slate of upcoming films and TV series for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it did so in three stages. Back in late July, Marvel announced almost all the movies and TV shows that will hit theaters and Disney+ by the end of 2021. A few weeks later, it unveiled three additional titles for the streaming service, and then it surprised fans by solving the Spider-Man spat with Disney and announcing that Spider-Man 3 will premiere in 2021.

Marvel also confirmed at Comic-Con in July that it has other projects in the making, including Blade, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as well as Fantastic Four and X-Men projects that are in development. All the while, Disney confirmed that the Deadpool franchise will remain unchanged going forward. Since then, Marvel announced the date of Black Panther 2, May 6th, 2022, making it the first confirmed title for Phase 5. Aside from that early March premiere date, Marvel also has two more dates reserved that year, including February 8th, and July 29th. While we have no idea which films will be scheduled for release on those dates, we do have two potential titles that seem to be all but confirmed.

Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man 3 is one MCU film that might premiere in 2022. We don’t have a firm date for it, but The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Peyton Reed will return to direct the third film in the trilogy after having helmed the first two. Paul Rudd, who has appeared in four MCU films so far including the first two Ant-Man installments, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame, is expected to star in the third episode as well.

Not much is known about the Ant-Man 3 plot, but the plan is to shoot the film at the end of 2020 or in early 2021 “for a likely release in 2022.” Both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder will be filmed before Ant-Man 3, the report notes. Those two projects are MCU films set to premiere in 2021 — that’s May 7th, and November 5th, respectively.

Deadpool 3

This brings us to a second rumor that’s equally entertaining because we’re now talking about a hero we’ve been waiting to hit the MCU ever since we heard Disney planned to acquire Fox. Apparently, Marvel has started the development of Deadpool 3, which makes plenty of sense considering what we saw recently. Ryan Reynolds teased months ago that MCU Phase 5 might be when Deadpool 3 is released, and then he confirmed that he had met with Marvel execs. Moreover, the writers of the first two films also said that they’re ready for the third installment.

Marvel is apparently trying to keep things secret while simultaneously hoping someone figures it out. Disney has registered a shell company called Finger Guns Productions LLC, HN Entertainment has learned. That’s quite a hilarious brand name for anyone who knows that finger guns are “weapons” that Deadpool often uses.

The company is described as “guns and ammo,” which may support the “Finger Guns” brand. HN Entertainment speculates the business category might be a clever Easter egg referencing Brad Pitt, who made a brilliant cameo in Deadpool 2, and who has a great little speech about a magazine called “Guns and Ammo” in Seven.

It seems almost certain that Deadpool 3 will be included in MCU Phase 5. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll hit theaters in 2022 as well, which is when Ant-Man 3 should debut, but better late than never.