‘Overwatch 2’ announced at BlizzCon 2019

The second of the two major game announcements at BlizzCon 2019 was another yet highly-anticipated sequel that had leaked in the days ahead of the show. Overwatch 2 is real, and in addition to building upon the story of the wildly popular first game, the sequel will also add new ways to play that the first game was missing.

Even if you aren’t a fan of the series, I highly recommend watching the cinematic at the top of this post. If Blizzard got into the business of making animated movies, I don’t think anyone would be upset.

If you want to see how Overwatch 2 has evolved from its predecessor, watch the gameplay trailer below:

If you want to know exactly what you just watched, here’s the synopsis from below the YouTube video:

Overwatch 2 is the globe-spanning sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based game, building upon the original’s battle-honed foundation and carrying forward everything players have earned into a new era of epic competition and team play. Square off against rivals in PvP modes, and explore the Overwatch universe firsthand in all new, fully cooperative missions that challenge the world’s heroes to team up, power up, and take on an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe.

According to game director Jeff Kaplan, Overwatch 2 will feature a “shared multiplayer environment” with Overwatch, which means that “no one gets left behind.” All of the new maps and heroes that hit Overwatch 2 will arrive in the first game, and players will be able to carry their progress over from Overwatch as well.

As with Diablo IV, we have no idea when Overwatch 2 will be available.