The first trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ which premieres Dec. 20, is finally here

“I’ve heard tales of your kind, witcher…”

Netflix has finally dropped a full trailer for The Witcher, its new hotly-anticipated fantasy series that stars Henry Cavill as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia — and which promises a Game of Thrones-like blend of drama, action, magic, monsters, and romance.

We’ll have more to say about this series on Friday, after having enjoyed an extensive conversation with showrunner Lauren Hissrich who gave us a deep dive into how the show got made, her approach, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and more. For now, though, suffice it to say the trailer definitely gives us an intriguing look at what’s to come with this show, one of several high-profile projects Netflix has teed up between now and the end of the year (with a Witcher release date set for December 20).

Check out the series’ first trailer above. Meantime, you can also enjoy some of our earlier coverage here about the series, which we and others have reported Cavill wanted to star in so badly that he essentially hounded his agent about getting the part until Netflix gave him a “yes.” Even more extraordinary, Cavil reportedly beat out more than 200 actors to land this role.

What you need to know: