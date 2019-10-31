A penlight can serve as a convenient tool that can give you some much-needed light when you’re in a precarious position. Whether you’re working on a tough job in a confined space where you can’t adequately use a flashlight or you’re in the medical profession and need a small stream of light to check someone’s pupils, a penlight can come in handy more often than not. In fact, it’s perhaps one of the most underutilized and underappreciated tools, period. If you want in on the ultra-convenient penlight, you’re in luck — there are plenty of high-quality, inexpensive models out there today. But which one, you ask, is right for you? We got it covered. Let’s look at some of the best penlights — for a variety of uses — on the market today.

Best Hands-Free Penlight

Convenience-wise, you’re not going find anything superior to the Streamlight 66702 160 Lumen Stylus Pro COB Rechargeable Worklight/Penlight w/Magnetic Base. This powerful penlight contains a whopping 160 lumens on high and has the ability to run for 8.5 hours on its lowest setting. This ultra-convenient pen also contains a built-in magnet, so you can simply stick it to a steel surface in the spot you desire for hands-free lighting. The pen is slim enough to fit in any tight space. Plus, it’s lightweight, USB-rechargeable and abrasion-resistant, making it an ultra-durable and long-lasting option for anybody that needs a reliable penlight for a variety of odd jobs around the house.

Best Penlight for Outdoors

For prolonged outdoor use, however, you might want to opt for the durable and versatile INFRAY LED Pen Light Flashlight. This water-resistant penlight can be used outside for camping or late-night hikes. It’s ultra-bright, featuring 220 lumens of CREE XPE2 LED light that’s powerful enough to span almost 230 feet, while still compact enough at around 5.7″ in length to fit in anyone’s pocket, shirt, pants or keychain. The light is versatile and long-lasting, with three different lighting modes — High / Low / Strobe — and a battery life of up to seven hours on high mode and 14 hours on low. It’s made of high-quality polycarbonate, making it scratch, abrasion, and corrosion-resistant. It even contains a zoom feature for detail-oriented circumstances.

Best Penlight for Nurses

If you’re a nurse — or in the medical profession, in general — this two-pack of CAVN Reusable LED Medical Penlights is a great choice. Each pen comes in a different color — in this case, rose and purple — and is super lightweight, weighing a paltry 1.41 ounces. They’re great for any oral check, eye check, or even just as a regular flashlight in the dark. They’re made with durable aluminum alloy material and feature a clip at the end to keep in your front pocket. The penlight is powered by two AAA batteries, so you don’t have to go out of your way to replace the pen, or its batteries, when it stops working.